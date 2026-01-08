Cavo Health Offers Solution to Strengthen Rural Health With AI-Driven Point-of-Care Coding and CDI Amid $50B CMS Funding

Cavo Health

Precise Word Matching AI Solutions Align with Needs to Modernize and Strengthen Rural Healthcare

Cavo Health's POC & CDI solution empowers providers to focus on patient care, increasing diagnostic coding accuracy, productivity and revenue, all while helping hospitals improve and modernize care” — George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavo Health, a leading healthcare AI technology company, today announced its readiness to support rural hospitals and clinics with the needs to be addressed in the $50 billion CMS Rural Health Transformation Program , designed to strengthen care across all 50 states. Cavo Health’s proprietary Precise Word Matching AI technology offers solutions that align to successfully improve rural healthcare.The initiative provides funding to modernize rural health infrastructure, expand access, and support clinical staff. Cavo Health’s Precise Word Matching AI aligns directly with these goals with its:• Point-of-Care Autonomous Diagnostic Coding and Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) solution to reduce clinician time and burden,to improve workflow efficiency.• Integration with EHRs enabling rural hospitals to modernize care delivery.• Accurate identification of 98% to 99% of ICD-10 diagnostic codes, increasing efficiency and revenue.• Improved quality ratings by ensuring patient complexity is accurately documented at the point of care, driving fair performance scores and increased revenue.• Improved compliance and decreasing risk• Decreased denials, time for prior authorizations and improves revenue integrity• Audit-ready documentation to support operational compliance and accurate reporting.“Rural healthcare providers face unique challenges - limited staff, administrative burden, and pressure to meet compliance and quality standards with limited resources,” said George Witwer, CEO of Cavo Health. “Cavo Health’s Point-of-Care Autonomous Coding and CDI solution empowers providers to focus on patient care, increasing diagnostic coding accuracy, productivity and revenue, all while helping hospitals improve and modernize care.”With CMS first-year awards ranging from $147 million to $281 million per state, rural hospitals have a unique opportunity to implement transformative technology solutions. Cavo Health is actively engaging with state programs to help providers and hospitals adopt its Precise Word Matching AI to modernize workflows, support clinicians, and enhance operational and quality reporting.For more information, visit www.cavohealth.com About Cavo HealthCavo Health is a U.S.- based healthcare technology company delivering the industry’s most accurate and complete Point-of-Care Autonomous and Risk Adjustment coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), and hybrid HEDIS abstraction for payers and providers. Built by expert coders for coders, Cavo Health’s proprietary Precise Word Matching AI achieves higher accuracy, productivity and ROI gains over machine learning AI platforms. Its HITRUST-certified, audit-ready platform supports Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Commercial Risk Adjustment, and Quality programs, helping clients reduce RADV exposure, improve Star Ratings, and achieve stronger financial and patient outcomes.Contact us for a demo or a no-cost trial.Website: www.cavohealth.com # # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.