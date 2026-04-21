CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services in Pittsburgh, PA

CodaPet At Home Pet Euthanasia In Home Pet Euthanasia Mobile Veterinarian

The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.

Partnering with CodaPet to provide in-home euthanasia services gives me the opportunity to help ease the pain and difficulty of saying goodbye to our beloved pets.” — Dr. Amanda McWreath

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Families seeking in-home pet euthanasia in Pittsburgh, PA, now have greater access to care as CodaPet adds a new licensed veterinarian to serve the area. Through its network of compassionate veterinarians, the company provides peaceful, in-home euthanasia that allows pets to pass at home, where they feel most at ease, surrounded by the people they love. Dr. Amanda McWreath plans to serve pets and pet parents in Pittsburgh and the surrounding areas.“As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian, I repeatedly hear the heartfelt gratitude and the relief a family feels when they have been able to grant their pet this gift. It is my wish that every family in Pittsburgh becomes aware of at-home pet euthanasia so they may provide a peaceful and compassionate end-of-life experience for their beloved pets when their time comes,” says Dr. Karen Whala, a co-founder of CodaPet.Dr. Karen Whala, Dr. Gary Hsia, and Dr. Bethany Hsia are co-founders and veterinarians of CodaPet. They share a passion for increasing both customer access and awareness by empowering a network of veterinarians who provide compassion and professional care to more pets and their families in a familiar environment.Dr. McWreath’s roots run deep in Western Pennsylvania. Born and raised in Washington, PA, just south of Pittsburgh, she grew up on a farm where a love for animals came naturally. That connection was always present in her life, though a career in veterinary medicine was not yet on her mind when she started college. That changed during her first year at university, when her childhood dog and best friend, Abbey, unexpectedly became sick and had to be humanely euthanized. As heartbreaking as that experience was, it opened her eyes to the impact a veterinarian can have, not just on the lives of animals, but on the people who love them. It set her on a path she has never looked back from.Dr. McWreath earned dual degrees in Exercise Physiology and Animal and Nutritional Science from West Virginia University, followed by a master’s degree in Animal Physiology from WVU in 2018. She then moved across the country to attend the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, where she earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 2023. Now she is returning home to Pittsburgh with her husband, Evan, their young son, Maverick, and their two dogs, Daisy and Otter.Coming back to the city where she was raised makes this chapter especially meaningful for Dr. McWreath. Pittsburgh is her community, and the families she will serve are her neighbors. “It is a privilege to be able to bring in-home euthanasia services to my home city of Pittsburgh and help the pets and people of my community peacefully say goodbye in the comfort of home,” she says.Her commitment to this work was further shaped by a personal experience closer to home. When Dr. McWreath and her husband said goodbye to their beloved cat, Lou, at home, she saw firsthand just how peaceful the process can be in a familiar environment. That experience deepened her belief that humane euthanasia is one of the most important things a veterinarian can offer. “Partnering with CodaPet to provide in-home euthanasia services gives me the opportunity to help ease the pain and difficulty of saying goodbye to our beloved pets, which is a responsibility that I am honored to take on,” she says. “It is my hope that I will be able to make one of the hardest days in a pet owner’s life just a little bit better.”Outside of her practice, Dr. McWreath enjoys exploring the outdoors, traveling, playing sports, and listening to live music. She finds some of her greatest joy in simply spending time with family and friends, something that her return to Pittsburgh makes easier than ever.Pittsburgh is fortunate to welcome home a veterinarian with such deep local roots, genuine compassion, and an unwavering dedication to the families and pets of her community.Dr. Amanda McWreath serves Pittsburgh and surrounding communities, including Washington, Monroeville, Bethel Park, and Moon Township, providing trusted care across Allegheny County and nearby parts of southwestern Pennsylvania, with select coverage into northern West Virginia and eastern Ohio.Benefits of In-home Pet Euthanasia include:1. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their owners. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.4. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.How In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $350 in Pittsburgh. The aftercare and cremation price begins at $75 and varies depending on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services in over 100 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully, surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit codapet.com/vets.

Codapet: At home pet euthanasia

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