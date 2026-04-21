Global Innovative Platforms Appoints David Mauer to Board, Adding Consumer Product and Operational Expertise

Adds consumer product, brand, and operational leadership experience to support commercialization of the VetBreath Analytics platform

Global Innovative Platforms Inc (OTCMKTS:GIPL)

David has a strong track record in product strategy brand development and operational execution” — Andrew Brown, CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL), a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on advancing non-invasive diagnostics in animal health, today announced the appointment of David M. Mauer to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2026.

Mr. Mauer brings extensive experience in consumer product management, brand development, and operational leadership across both public and private companies. His appointment is intended to support the Company’s commercialization strategy as it advances development of its VetBreath Analytics platform.

Andrew Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Innovative Platforms, stated, “David has led organizations at scale and has a strong track record in product strategy, brand development, and operational execution. His experience will be valuable as we continue to develop our commercialization approach and expand our market presence.”

David M. Mauer – Board of Directors

David M. Mauer is the former President of Mattel U.S.A. and former Chief Executive Officer of Riddell Sports, with a multi-decade career in global consumer products, marketing, and operational leadership.

He began his career at Procter & Gamble and later held marketing leadership roles at PepsiCo, focusing on brand strategy and product positioning. He joined Kenner Products in 1981, serving as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Product Development and later as President.

Following Kenner’s acquisition by Tonka, Mr. Mauer became President of the Tonka U.S. Toy Group, overseeing U.S. operations and global manufacturing. As President of Mattel U.S.A., he was responsible for worldwide product development as well as domestic sales and marketing, where he led operational improvements and supported cash flow performance.

As Chief Executive Officer of Riddell Sports, Mr. Mauer expanded the company’s market reach, introduced a direct-to-institution sales model, and led the acquisition of Varsity Spirit. He later served as Chief Executive Officer of EB Brands, where he transitioned the company from a founder-led organization to a more structured operating model.

Mr. Mauer is currently the founder of University Place Partners, where he provides marketing and product strategy advisory services to emerging companies. He has also served on multiple corporate boards, including The Topps Company and Skip Hop.

Strategic Relevance to Global Innovative Platforms

Global Innovative Platforms is developing the VetBreath Analytics platform, a non-invasive diagnostic approach designed to detect disease-associated volatile organic compound patterns in animal breath.

The platform is initially focused on heartworm detection in dogs, with ongoing development of additional parasite markers and future expansion into broader animal health applications.

As the Company progresses toward commercialization, experience in product positioning, market development, and operational scaling is important to support adoption across veterinary practices. Mr. Mauer’s background in consumer product strategy and organizational leadership is expected to support these efforts.

About Global Innovative Platforms Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL) is a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive diagnostic technologies for animal health. Its VetBreath Analytics platform is designed to analyze volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath to identify disease-associated patterns, with an initial focus on heartworm and intestinal parasite detection in dogs. The Company is advancing research, validation studies, and commercialization initiatives to support broader adoption across veterinary practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, development and commercialization of its VetBreath Analytics platform for non-invasive breath-based diagnostics in animal health (with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs), potential revenue growth, and use of proceeds from any financing activities. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology and limited operating history; dependence on successful further development, testing, and potential regulatory clearance or commercialization of the VetBreath Analytics platform; ability to generate meaningful revenue and achieve profitability; need for additional financing to fund operations and development; competition in the animal health diagnostics market; technological, intellectual property, or execution risks; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. Global Innovative Platforms Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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