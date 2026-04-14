Global Innovative Platforms Appoints Tony Porter to Board, Strengthening M&A and Operational Capabilities

Adds M&A and operational expertise to support commercialization and strategic growth of the VetBreath Analytics platform

Global Innovative Platforms Inc (OTCMKTS:GIPL)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL), a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on advancing non-invasive diagnostics in animal health, today announced the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Porter to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2026.

Mr. Porter brings more than 30 years of experience in commercialization, corporate development, and operational leadership across healthcare systems, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation. His appointment is intended to support the Company’s transition from development into commercialization of its VetBreath™ Analytics platform.

Andrew Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Innovative Platforms, stated, “Tony has built his career around driving revenue growth, improving operational performance, and helping organizations scale in complex healthcare environments. His experience working with operators, investors, and private equity groups will be highly valuable as we move toward commercialization and broader market adoption of our platform.”

Anthony (Tony) Porter – Board of Directors

Anthony (Tony) Porter is a healthcare and commercialization executive with more than 30 years of experience leading market expansion, operational growth, and strategic development across healthcare systems, manufacturing, logistics, and transportation.

Mr. Porter most recently served as Managing Director of Bluestar360, where he led business development, commercialization strategy, capital formation initiatives, and M&A transaction oversight. In this role, he advised healthcare operators, investors, and private equity groups on growth strategy, investment readiness, and operational performance, supporting transactions and capital initiatives totaling approximately $125 million in enterprise value.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Porter held senior leadership roles at Universal Health Services (UHS), where he worked within multi-state behavioral health operations representing approximately $850 million in assigned facility revenue. During his tenure, he contributed to approximately $150 million in revenue growth and a 25% expansion in market share, while developing enterprise KPI systems that improved net revenue per patient day by 23% and strengthening payer and physician partnerships that generated more than $30 million in new contracts.

He also served as Corporate Director of Business and Operational Development at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, where he helped align operational, marketing, and business development functions across a $500 million healthcare division, contributing to approximately $80 million in revenue growth and a 20% increase in patient volume.

Prior to his healthcare career, Mr. Porter led commercialization and operational initiatives in manufacturing, logistics, and transportation, including developing a national accounts program that scaled to approximately $20 million in annual revenue and contributing to the design of a supply chain platform for major commercial airlines that generated approximately $50 million in annual efficiency savings.

Mr. Porter is recognized for his expertise in commercialization strategy, go-to-market execution, and scaling complex organizations. He has worked extensively with investors and operators on pre-acquisition diligence, post-acquisition integration, and portfolio company performance improvement across the behavioral health and broader healthcare sectors. He holds an MBA in Finance and a BS in Marketing from Christian Brothers University and is a Six Sigma Black Belt.

Strategic Relevance to Global Innovative Platforms

Global Innovative Platforms is developing the VetBreath™ Analytics platform, a non-invasive diagnostic approach designed to detect disease-associated volatile organic compound (VOC) patterns in animal breath. The platform is initially focused on heartworm detection in dogs, with ongoing development of additional parasite markers and future expansion into broader animal health applications.

Current diagnostic methods often rely on blood-based testing and may detect disease only after significant progression. The Company’s approach is designed to support earlier detection and enable veterinarians to make more timely clinical decisions, subject to further validation and development.

Mr. Porter’s background in commercialization strategy, healthcare operations, and capital formation is expected to support the Company’s efforts to scale its platform, establish strategic partnerships, and expand adoption across veterinary practices.

About Global Innovative Platforms Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL) is a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive diagnostic technologies for animal health. Its VetBreath™ Analytics platform is designed to analyze volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath to identify disease-associated patterns, with an initial focus on heartworm and intestinal parasite detection in dogs. The Company is advancing research, validation studies, and commercialization initiatives to support broader adoption across veterinary practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, development and commercialization of its VetBreath™ Analytics platform for non-invasive breath-based diagnostics in animal health (with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs), potential revenue growth, and use of proceeds from any financing activities. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology and limited operating history; dependence on successful further development, testing, and potential regulatory clearance or commercialization of the VetBreath™ Analytics platform; ability to generate meaningful revenue and achieve profitability; need for additional financing to fund operations and development; competition in the animal health diagnostics market; technological, intellectual property, or execution risks; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. Global Innovative Platforms Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

VetBreath Analytics Featured On Animal Health Today From VMX Orlando

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