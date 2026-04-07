Global Innovative Platforms Appoints Dr. Elyssa Campbell to Board

Adds veterinary parasitology expertise to support validation of VetBreath Analytics non-invasive diagnostic platform

Global Innovative Platforms (OTCMKTS:GIPL)

Dr Campbell has been instrumental in advancing our research efforts and her expertise supports our continued validation and development work” — Andrew Brown

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL), a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on advancing non-invasive diagnostics in animal health, today announced the appointment of Dr. Elyssa J. Campbell, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Campbell brings extensive experience in veterinary parasitology, translational research, and diagnostic development. Her appointment strengthens the Company’s scientific oversight as it continues validation and development of its VetBreath™ Analytics platform.

Andrew Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Global Innovative Platforms, stated, “Dr. Campbell has been instrumental in advancing our research efforts, and her expertise in parasitology and host-pathogen biology is highly aligned with our platform development. Her continued involvement will support our validation work and expansion into additional disease categories.”

Dr. Elyssa J. Campbell, Ph.D. – Board of Directors

Dr. Elyssa J. Campbell is a scientist and entrepreneur with over a decade of experience in animal health, academic research, and corporate leadership.

She currently serves as Research Faculty at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine and is the Director of the NIH-funded Filariasis Research Reagent Resource Center. Her research focuses on the biological mechanisms of parasitic diseases, including canine heartworm, canine hookworm, and related parasitic infections, with an emphasis on host-parasite interactions.

Dr. Campbell has played a central role in Global Innovative Platforms’ VetBreath Analytics program, leading clinical collection efforts and organizing in vivo sampling protocols for heartworm diagnostic validation studies. She is actively involved in the design of future studies supporting the VetBreath Dx platform.

In addition to her academic and research roles, Dr. Campbell is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ADR Solutions, Inc., a company focused on parasite management and diagnostic development.

She holds a Ph.D. in Comparative Biomedical Sciences from the University of Georgia and has served on the Executive Board of the American Association of Veterinary Parasitologists. She is also an active member of the American Heartworm Society.

Strategic Relevance to Global Innovative Platforms

Global Innovative Platforms is developing the VetBreath Analytics platform, a non-invasive diagnostic approach designed to detect disease-associated volatile organic compound patterns in animal breath.

The platform is initially focused on heartworm detection in dogs, where current diagnostic methods typically rely on blood-based testing and may not detect infection until later stages. The Company is advancing validation studies and expanding its diagnostic pipeline to include additional parasite markers and broader animal health applications.

Dr. Campbell’s expertise in parasitology, study design, and biological marker identification is expected to support these validation efforts as the Company continues development of its diagnostic platform.

About Global Innovative Platforms Inc.

Global Innovative Platforms Inc. (OTC: GIPL) is a reporting company under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive diagnostic technologies for animal health. Its VetBreath Analytics platform is designed to analyze volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath to identify disease-associated patterns, with an initial focus on heartworm and intestinal parasite detection in dogs. The Company is advancing research, validation studies, and commercialization initiatives to support broader adoption across veterinary practices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the Company’s strategic initiatives, development and commercialization of its VetBreath Analytics platform for non-invasive breath-based diagnostics in animal health (with an initial focus on parasite detection such as heartworm in dogs), potential revenue growth, and use of proceeds from any financing activities. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “predict,” and similar expressions, or by statements that events or trends “may,” “will,” or “could” occur.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: the early-stage nature of the Company’s technology and limited operating history; dependence on successful further development, testing, and potential regulatory clearance or commercialization of the VetBreath Analytics platform; ability to generate meaningful revenue and achieve profitability; need for additional financing to fund operations and development; competition in the animal health diagnostics market; technological, intellectual property, or execution risks; general economic and market conditions; and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this press release and in the Company's SEC filings. Global Innovative Platforms Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

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