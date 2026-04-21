SearchUnify AI Case Quality Auditor Moves Beyond ‘Scores’ to Deliver Actionable QA Intelligence

SearchUnify’s AI Case Quality Auditor moves beyond static scores to deliver 100% case coverage, explainable insights, and actionable coaching intelligence.

Case quality is one of those areas where everyone agrees it’s important, but very few teams feel it’s truly under control” — Disha Hari, Senior Product Manager at SearchUnify.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify , a Leading Enterprise Agentic AI Platform, is addressing a fundamental shift in how quality assurance is being approached in customer support operations.As AI scales customer support operations, quality assurance systems are failing to keep pace. While organizations have adopted AI to accelerate resolution, improve knowledge discovery, and guide workflows, QA remains anchored in outdated models—manual sampling, subjective reviews, and post-resolution scoring—creating a disconnect between how support is delivered and how quality is measured.Support leaders today face three systemic challenges:-Limited visibility: Manual QA reviews cover only a fraction of cases, leaving critical blind spots.-Low trust in AI outputs: Generic scoring systems often fail to reflect real customer interactions, leading to low adoption.-No clear path to improvement: Scores highlight issues but don’t explain root causes or guide corrective action.In AI-assisted environments, the problem compounds further. Quality issues no longer originate solely from agents but also from AI recommendations, outdated knowledge, and flawed workflows. Existing QA systems are not designed to account for this complexity.SearchUnify’s AI Case Quality Auditor addresses this gap by delivering explainable, evidence-driven QA insights across nearly all support interactions. Instead of static scoring, it enables teams to turn every case into a signal for continuous improvement.Key Capabilities:-Full-Population QA CoverageAudit nearly 100% of customer interactions across channels without increasing QA headcount, eliminating blind spots and enabling true visibility into support quality.-Evidence-Backed, Explainable ScoringEvery score is supported by conversation-level evidence and reasoning, ensuring transparency and building trust among agents, managers, and leadership.-Clustered Quality AnalyticsAutomatically groups similar cases to identify recurring patterns and systemic issues, enabling teams to focus on root causes instead of isolated incidents.-Real-Time Feedback for AgentsDelivers actionable insights in the moment, allowing agents to course-correct immediately and apply learnings to subsequent interactions.-Positive Path SimulationGenerates ideal responses for real cases, showing agents exactly how conversations could have been handled better, transforming QA into a coaching tool.-Human-in-the-Loop GovernanceEnsures oversight with reviewer validation, score overrides, and complete audit trails, maintaining fairness, accountability, and compliance.A System Designed for Trust and AccountabilityIn high-stakes support environments, QA decisions must be transparent, consistent, and defensible.The AI Case Quality Auditor incorporates human-in-the-loop governance, allowing reviewers to validate and override AI-generated scores, with full audit trails and justification tracking. This ensures that organizations retain control while benefiting from AI-driven scale.Executive Perspective“Case quality is one of those areas where everyone agrees it’s important, but very few teams feel it’s truly under control,” said Disha Hari, Senior Product Manager at SearchUnify.“What we’ve seen over the last year is that simply scoring more cases doesn’t solve the problem. When QA stops at a score, agents don’t know what to improve, managers don’t know where to focus, and leaders don’t know which patterns actually matter.With the SearchUnify AI Case Quality Auditor, we’re focused on turning QA into something teams can actually use—where every case generates clarity, not just a number.”The AI Case Quality Auditor is designed to move QA from a passive reporting layer to an active operational lever.By combining large-scale coverage with deep, explainable insights, organizations can:-Improve agent performance through targeted coaching-Reduce repeat issues by addressing root causes-Increase first-contact resolution and customer satisfaction-Build trust in AI-driven support systemsOrganizations exploring modern approaches to QA can learn more about how AI-driven, explainable quality systems are helping support teams improve consistency, transparency, and performance at scale. Explore how leading teams are rethinking QA in AI-driven support environments.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is a leading Enterprise Agentic AI platform that redefines customer support and self-service by unifying enterprise knowledge, enabling contextual intelligence, and powering task-specific AI agents. Built on Cognitive Search, SUVA, Knowbler, Agent Helper, and the Agentic AI Suite, SearchUnify empowers global enterprises to accelerate resolutions, reduce operational costs, and deliver world-class support experiences.

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