Grazitti Interactive to Host Marketing (re)Focus 2026, Centered on Predictive, Personalized, and AI-Driven Marketing

Grazitti Interactive announces Marketing (re)Focus 2026, a virtual conference focused on AI-driven prediction, personalization, and performance in modern marketing.

Marketing (re)Focus brings together leaders from Salesforce, AWS, and more to explore predictive insights, personalization, and high-performance marketing.

With Marketing (re)Focus 2026, we aim to bring together ideas and perspectives that help marketers operationalize this shift” — Alok Ramsisaria, CEO of Grazitti Interactive

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grazitti Interactive, a global digital innovation leader, announced the sixth edition of its flagship virtual conference, Marketing (re)Focus 2026, scheduled for May 21, 2026, at 9 AM PDT. Centered around the theme “Predict. Personalize. Perform.,” the event will bring together marketing leaders and innovators to explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping modern marketing.As organizations navigate an increasingly complex digital landscape, marketing is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The traditional, reactive approach, built on analyzing past performance and optimizing campaigns incrementally, is giving way to a more intelligent, proactive model. Powered by AI and advanced analytics, modern marketing is now capable of anticipating customer needs, delivering highly relevant experiences, and demonstrating measurable business impact.Marketing (re)Focus 2026 is designed to explore this shift in depth, providing a platform for meaningful conversations around the future of marketing.At the core of this year’s theme lies a powerful progression. Prediction enables marketers to move beyond hindsight, leveraging AI to forecast intent, identify opportunities, and make data-driven decisions with confidence. Personalization has evolved from basic segmentation to real-time, context-aware engagement, ensuring that every interaction is tailored to individual customer needs. Performance, meanwhile, is no longer defined by surface-level metrics but by the ability to clearly connect marketing efforts to revenue, growth, and long-term customer value.Together, these capabilities represent a new operating model for marketing—one that is continuous, adaptive, and outcome-driven.“The real shift in marketing is toward deep prediction—understanding what customers need before they express it. That’s what enables personalization and drives performance at scale,” said Alok Ramsisaria, CEO at Grazitti Interactive.With a global audience of marketers, business leaders, and digital strategists, Marketing (re)Focus 2026 continues to serve as a platform for sharing insights, challenging conventional thinking, and enabling organizations to move beyond fragmented tactics toward a more unified and intelligent approach to marketing.This year’s edition will feature a distinguished lineup of global thought leaders and marketing innovators. Speakers include Martin Kihn, SVP Strategy for Marketing Cloud at Salesforce; Helen Yu, Founder and CEO of Tigon Advisory Corp. and a globally recognized top 20 thought leader in AI and digital transformation; Britney Young, Senior Technical Product Manager at AWS; Scott Wilder, Global Head of Digital Self-Serve at LastPass; Christina Garnett, Chief Customer and Communications Officer at neuemotion; and Nick Bennett, Founder of NB Marketing. The lineup also includes Lara Shackelford, CEO of Hawksmoor.ai, and Tim Cortinovis, Advisor and Sales Automation Consultant. Together, they bring a powerful blend of strategic vision and hands-on expertise, offering real-world perspectives on building predictive, personalized, and performance-driven marketing systems.The virtual event will be accessible worldwide, offering attendees the opportunity to gain actionable insights, engage with industry experts, and explore strategies that drive real business impact.To learn more and register for Marketing (re)Focus 2026, click here About Grazitti InteractiveA global digital services provider and innovation leader, Grazitti Interactive empowers growth through tailored solutions in Salesforce, marketing automation, data analytics, web development, and AI. With over 18 years of experience, Grazitti has catered to more than 1,400 clients, including Fortune 500 companies, delivering agile and expert execution from the global delivery centers. Recognized by industry leaders, including NelsonHall, ISG, and Everest Group, the company consistently sets the benchmark for delivery excellence.

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