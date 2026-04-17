SearchUnify Launches Purpose-Built Agentic AI for BFSI — Compliant, Autonomous, Production-Ready

Purpose-built agents for loan origination, claims automation, and collections — deployed within your environment, governed from day one.

Our approach is deliberately built for this environment. Every agent operates within regulatory boundaries, supports private deployment, and keeps humans in control where the stakes are highest.” — Vishal Sharma, CTO, SearchUnify

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SearchUnify, a leading enterprise agentic AI platform has announced the launch of its BFSI-Specific Agent Suite — a portfolio of purpose-built Agentic solutions designed for the operational and regulatory realities of banking, financial services, and insurance institutions. Built from the ground up for compliance-first environments, the suite enables financial institutions to automate complex, end-to-end workflows with full auditability, data sovereignty, and human oversight embedded at every stage.The BFSI sector has long recognized the potential of AI, yet deployment has been constrained by the industry's non-negotiable standards — auditability, data sovereignty, cost predictability, and regulatory alignment. SearchUnify's BFSI Agent Suite addresses these requirements directly, enabling institutions to move confidently from pilots to production-scale automation without compromising governance."What we're seeing in BFSI is strong strategic intent to adopt Agentic AI — paired with the rigor and accountability that the industry rightfully demands," said Vishal Sharma, CTO at SearchUnify. "Our approach is deliberately built for this environment. Every agent operates within regulatory boundaries, supports private deployment, and keeps humans in control where the stakes are highest. We're here to help institutions turn that intent into measurable, responsible outcomes."Purpose-Built for Every BFSI JourneySearchUnify's BFSI Agent Suite is engineered to handle the full complexity of financial workflows across three verticals: Banking: Intelligent, end-to-end loan origination through chat-led processing for personal, home, and gold loans — covering KYC, income validation, risk scoring, and eligibility determination autonomously Insurance: Voice-enabled workflows that streamline term insurance applications, auto insurance origination with options of bundling and insurance renewals via natural voice interfaces; voice AI solutions that qualifies, scores and categorizes prospects; co-pilots that assist insurance sellers in real time.-Across Verticals: Multilingual AI assistance — including Indic language support — capable of delivering consistent, branch-equivalent service across Tier-1 through Tier-4 geographiesUnlike conventional chatbots, these agents autonomously manage validations, handle workflow interruptions, and execute seamless human handoffs — ensuring that complex financial journeys reach resolution, not just conversation.Enterprise-Grade Architecture for Regulated EnvironmentsThe BFSI Agent Suite is built on an architecture designed for institutional trust:PII/PCI Masking: Sensitive customer data is masked in real time before any LLM interaction, with full alignment to RBI FREE-AI, DPDP Act, and GDPR requirementsHuman-in-the-Loop (HITL): Built-in escalation protocols ensure accountability for high-value decisions, with every agentic action generating a full, explainable audit trailBYOLLM Flexibility: Institutions retain full freedom to deploy proprietary, open-source, or SearchUnify-partnered LLMs — eliminating vendor lock-in and enabling InfoSec-compliant model governanceMulti-Agent Orchestration: A unified framework enables institutions to manage diverse product lines — from mortgages to life insurance — under a single, compliant operational layerSearchUnify holds SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA certifications, with InfoSec review support available at every stage of enterprise procurement. Financial institutions looking to move beyond pilots can explore SearchUnify's BFSI-specific frameworks, request a proof-of-concept, or speak directly with a domain specialist at searchunify.com/industries/bfsi.About SearchUnifySearchUnify is an enterprise agentic AI platform that enables organizations to deploy autonomous, goal-driven AI agents across complex operational workflows. Trusted by enterprises globally, SearchUnify combines deep domain specialization, compliance-first architecture, and production-grade scalability to help institutions move from AI experimentation to measurable business outcomes.

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