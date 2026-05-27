Businesses urged to prepare cooling contingency plans as El Niño outlook raises summer

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses are being urged to review cooling, ventilation and environmental control plans following recent forecasts indicating an increased likelihood of El Niño conditions developing later this year, raising concerns around warmer temperatures, operational disruption and increased demand for temporary climate control solutions.While the Met Office has cautioned that El Niño does not directly determine UK weather patterns, climate agencies are closely monitoring conditions due to the potential for higher global temperatures and increased weather volatility.For sectors including construction, manufacturing, logistics, warehousing and facilities management, sustained periods of heat can place additional pressure on workforce welfare, equipment performance, site operations and environmental controls. HSS ProService Marketplace is encouraging organisations to assess resilience plans early to avoid disruption should demand for cooling and environmental control equipment accelerate during the summer months.Tom Shorten, CEO of HSS ProService Marketplace, said:“Extreme weather is no longer an occasional operational challenge, it is becoming a business planning issue.Whether it is cooling for manufacturing environments, temporary climate control on construction sites, ventilation in public spaces or maintaining safe conditions for colleagues, resilience now matters as much as availability.Organisations are under increasing pressure to maintain continuity while responding quickly to changing conditions. The challenge is not simply access to equipment, it is maintaining visibility and control when demand shifts rapidly.”The warning comes as businesses face the prospect of increased demand for temporary cooling, ventilation and environmental control equipment over the summer period, with spikes in demand historically placing pressure on availability, lead times and costs. HSS ProService Marketplace is encouraging organisations to review requirements early, secure contingency plans and assess site resilience before peak demand periods emerge.Tom Shorten added:“The risk for businesses is leaving planning too late.When temperatures rise and demand accelerates, equipment availability tightens, response times extend and costs inevitably increase.The organisations reviewing cooling requirements now, rather than reacting later in the season, will be in a much stronger position operationally and commercially.Planning ahead is not just about resilience anymore. It is about protecting productivity, budgets and continuity.”ENDSAbout HSS ProService MarketplaceHSS ProService Marketplace is Europe’s largest digital platform that connects customers of all sizes with a comprehensive range of equipment hire and related services through a nationwide supplier network. By combining HSS ProService expertise with an asset light marketplace model, the business enables faster, simpler and more cost effective access to essential support. Through close collaboration with leading partners such as Speedy Hire, HSS ProService Marketplace is reshaping the hire and building services sector around a more connected and customer led future.

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