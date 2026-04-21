Tropigas Modernizes Mission-Critical Energy Operations with Creatio

Panama’s leading LPG provider unifies nationwide logistics, commercial, and service operations on an agentic platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an agentic CRM and workflow platform with no-code and AI at its core, today announced that Tropigas, Panama’s leading provider of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), has modernized its core energy operations using Creatio.For more than 65 years, Tropigas has delivered LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial customers through nationwide distribution and service networks where reliability, regulatory compliance, and real-time coordination are essential. To support these requirements and reduce growing operational risk, the company replaced a legacy CRM system that had been in place for more than 20 years.By adopting Creatio, Tropigas unified customer, commercial, and operational data on a single no-code platform, enabling real-time visibility across logistics, field operations, and customer-facing teams while establishing a scalable foundation for AI-driven capabilities.The platform was implemented in collaboration with Cibernetica, leveraging Creatio’s strong integration framework and no-code flexibility to connect multiple operational systems, ensure local support, and support long-term scalability.“Having a modern platform with strong integration capabilities and local support gives us confidence to operate and scale,” said José Tapia, CTO at Tropigas. “Despite migrating from a system used for more than 20 years, the transition was smooth, and both the technical and operational sides of the business have improved significantly.”With previously fragmented systems now unified through a shared data layer, information flows continuously between logistics, field operations, and customer applications. This real-time access has improved coordination across daily operations, reduced friction between commercial and operational workflows, and strengthened overall service reliability.Beyond operational modernization, Tropigas is using the unified data foundation to introduce agentic AI capabilities across the business. Early use cases include AI-assisted tagging, customer service support, and sales follow-up, with plans to expand into logistics optimization, route tracking, and automated pricing recommendations informed by historical customer data and behavior.“With the data foundation we’ve established, we can now explore new AI-driven use cases across customer service, logistics, and pricing,” Tapia added. “Our focus is on improving efficiency while supporting smarter commercial decision-making as market expectations continue to rise.”About TropigasTropigas is Panama’s leading provider of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), serving residential, commercial, and industrial customers nationwide. With more than 65 years of operations, the company manages mission-critical energy distribution and service networks where reliability, compliance, and operational excellence are essential.About Cibernetica, S.A.Cibernetica, S.A. is a Panama-based technology services company with more than 30 years of experience delivering enterprise solutions across Central America. The company supports business growth and operational efficiency through advanced technology platforms, systems integration, and data-driven solutions.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of an AI-native platform for CRM and workflow automation with no-code at its core. Millions of workflows are launched on the platform daily by thousands of customers in more than 100 countries. Creatio’s approach combines applications, AI agents, and workflows into a single platform, delivering the fastest time to value and maximum freedom for organizations.

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