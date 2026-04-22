Westbrooke Associates Appointed Exclusive Agent for Multi-Brand Premium Drinks Group

Westbrooke Associates offers investments shaped by brand growth, market relevance and long-term commercial potential. Bro Drinks combines product quality, strong branding, direct consumer engagement and scalable distribution strategies within the premium drinks market. Award-winning brokerage Westbrooke Associates confirms its role as exclusive agent for Bro Drinks Ltd.

Westbrooke Associates confirms its role as exclusive agent for Bro Drinks Ltd, a premium drinks group built on established revenue and a multi-brand platform.

This opportunity represents a highly recognisable consumer market, supported by a brand-led strategy and a management team focused on commercial growth.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates has been appointed as the exclusive agent for the Bro Drinks investment opportunity, providing suitably qualified investors with access to a premium drinks group targeting growth within the global premium alcoholic beverages market.The opportunity is supported by a growing portfolio of premium alcohol brands, including Brosé Wine, BROSKI Whisky and Broquila. The group is also developing further brand extensions, including additional drink categories designed to support long-term scalability and wider consumer reach. Bro Drinks has already secured over £100,000 in intellectual property, trademarks and brand assets across the group, strengthening the commercial foundation.With growing interest in private market opportunities, asset-backed structures and consumer-led growth businesses, Westbrooke Associates continues to identify investment opportunities that combine market relevance, commercial strategy and clear investor information.As consumer tastes continue to evolve, with younger adult audiences often seeking lifestyle-led brands that feel socially relevant, the shift has created space for challenger brands that combine product quality with strong branding, direct consumer engagement and scalable distribution strategies.Bro Drinks has been developed with this in mind. Rather than focusing on a single product, the group is building a multi-brand platform across complementary premium drinks categories, reflecting the next stage of its brand-building strategy. This structure allows the company to appeal to different consumer segments while creating a wider commercial base for growth.Bro Drinks has established national and international distribution across retail, on-trade and export channels, supporting its ability to build market presence across multiple routes to market. The timing of the Bro Drinks investment opportunity is also supported by wider growth within the premium spirits market, particularly tequila. This market backdrop is relevant to Bro Drinks’ portfolio, which includes Broquila as part of its wider premium drinks group strategy.IWSR Drinks Market Analysis highlights tequila as a category with a strong global growth outlook, with the most rapid growth expected across super-premium-and-above price points and higher-value segments, including 100% agave tequilas and cristalinos.IWSR also reports that the category has grown alongside consumer awareness and forecasts tequila to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7% between 2021 and 2026, comfortably ahead of projected global spirits volume growth of 2% over the same period.Grand View Research estimates the global tequila market at USD 12.56 billion in 2025 and projects that it will reach USD 25.07 billion by 2033, with high-end and super-premium tequila accounting for 68.2% of market revenue in 2025.Recent acquisition activity also demonstrates the value major drinks groups continue to place on premium tequila and agave spirits brands. Pernod Ricard’s acquisition of a majority stake in Código 1530, an ultra-premium tequila brand, was positioned as part of its strategy to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing agave category. For Bro Drinks, this broader market activity supports the commercial logic of building a premium drinks group with multiple brands rather than relying on a single product.Created as a scalable premium drinks group with a clear portfolio approach, Bro Drinks is also designed for potential acquisition by global drinks companies, reflecting the wider market appetite for distinctive premium drinks brands with international growth potential.Moreover, Bro Drinks is structured as an Enterprise Investment Scheme opportunity (EIS). For qualifying UK investors, EIS can provide a range of significant tax efficiencies, including up to 30% Income Tax relief, potential Capital Gains Tax deferral, tax-free gains on qualifying shares and loss relief where applicable. This makes the structure particularly relevant to investors interested in early-stage, growth-focused companies.Bro Drinks is led by entrepreneur Bradley Yarrington , whose previous drinks ventures include Brosé Wine and BROSKI Whisky, each designed to occupy a distinct position within the wider drinks market.The group’s strategy is built around creating accessible premium alcohol brands with a strong visual identity, lifestyle appeal and the potential to scale across retail, hospitality, events and online channels. Yarrington has become associated with consumer-led alcohol brands designed around changing market behaviour, younger adult audiences and distinctive brand positioning.His previous ventures have been highlighted in national news, featured on television and endorsed by celebrities for their focus on brand strategy, luxury lifestyle appeal and targeted distribution. By developing several complementary brands under one group structure, Bro Drinks will create a platform that can grow beyond a single-product business. This multi-brand approach will support long-term value through brand creation, consumer recognition and distribution partnerships.The alcoholic drinks market remains one of the most established global consumer sectors. Within that market, premium lifestyle-led brands have become increasingly important, particularly as consumers look for products that feel distinctive, aspirational and aligned with contemporary social occasions.Already attracting attention from investors seeking exposure to consumer brands, Bro Drinks benefits from strong brand loyalty, repeat purchasing behaviour and the potential to expand across multiple routes to market.Westbrooke Associates has identified several key strengths in the Bro Drinks proposition, including its consumer market relevance, brand-led growth potential and wider portfolio structure. The opportunity also aligns with the firm’s focus on alternative investments supported by a clear commercial proposition, rather than market speculation.Working with investment opportunities across a range of sectors, including property, asset-backed commodities, leisure, specialist housing and other alternative investment markets, award-winning Westbrooke Associates continues to focus on transparency, clear investor communication and access to detailed opportunity materials.Suitably qualified investors who want to learn more about the Bro Drinks investment opportunity can contact Westbrooke Associates directly or visit the Westbrooke Associates website for further information.For media enquiries, please contact:

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