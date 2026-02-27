Westbrooke Associates Introduces Regent’s Wharf, A Landmark Mixed-Use Development in East London

Regent’s Wharf mixed-use development introduced by Westbrooke Associates in East London. Regent’s Wharf residential and commercial scheme presented by Westbrooke Associates. Brokerage Westbrooke Associates

Westbrooke Associates introduces Regent’s Wharf, a £19m mixed-use East London project by Castlemere Developments offering fixed 14 per cent returns.

Regent’s Wharf is grounded in location demand, supported by experienced developers and structured to provide superior investor returns.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates has announced the introduction of Regent’s Wharf, a new mixed-use development located on Vyner Street in London E2, adjacent to Regent’s Canal. The scheme is being delivered by Castlemere Developments and represents a further step in the company’s growing London portfolio.Regent’s Wharf comprises eighteen private residential apartments alongside ground-floor commercial accommodation arranged over five storeys. Positioned in the heart of Hackney, the development benefits from strong local demand, established amenities and excellent transport connectivity, making it attractive to both owner occupiers and investors.Castlemere Developments specialises in urban infill and airspace schemes across London and the South East. The company focuses on well-located sites where careful design, efficient use of space and quality specification can create lasting value. Over the past eighteen months, the directors have delivered more than £20 million of completed development, demonstrating a consistent ability to take projects from acquisition through to completion and sale.Regent’s Wharf continues this strategy. The scheme has been designed to maximise both residential appeal and long-term commercial viability. Apartments are arranged to offer generous layouts, strong natural light and modern finishes, while the commercial unit provides active frontage at street level in a location known for independent retail, galleries and creative businesses.Vyner Street is widely recognised for its proximity to Victoria Park, Broadway Market and the canal towpath, offering residents and occupiers access to green space, leisure and hospitality venues. The surrounding area has experienced sustained demand for high-quality residential accommodation, supported by a diverse employment base and strong rental fundamentals.Westbrooke Associates has been appointed to introduce the investment opportunity to its network. As a specialist broker focused on structured alternative investments, the firm works closely with experienced developers to present opportunities underpinned by tangible assets and defined development strategies.The project is scheduled for completion in Q4 2027, delivering projected revenues of approximately £19 million. Investors are offered a fixed return of 14 per cent per annum for a two-year term, with interest paid monthly.The firm’s approach combines detailed due diligence with transparent communication. For Regent’s Wharf, this includes a clear explanation of the development structure, projected revenues and exit strategy. Investors are provided with comprehensive information on the underlying asset, the development programme and the security position.Repayments are secured against the new build, with appointed trustees monitoring the investment on behalf of bondholders. Contracts with construction suppliers are underpinned by bank guarantees and the projected profit margins for the scheme sit above industry averages, providing additional protection for investors.The capital raised will support detailed design, construction and project management associated with the scheme. Returns are generated through the sale of completed residential units and commercial space via a combination of international channels, direct marketing and local agency appointments. This diversified sales approach reduces reliance on any single route to market and supports sales velocity upon completion.Castlemere’s model centres on disciplined acquisition, controlled build costs and realistic pricing assumptions. The directors have established relationships with professional advisers, contractors and sales agents, enabling a coordinated approach to delivery. This operational experience is a key component of the project’s risk management framework.Westbrooke Associates continues to strengthen its position within the property development space by partnering with developers who demonstrate both technical competence and a proven record of delivery. The introduction of Regent’s Wharf reflects the firm’s commitment to presenting opportunities in established locations where demand is supported by infrastructure, employment and lifestyle appeal.The mixed-use nature of Regent’s Wharf showcases its resilience. Residential accommodation in East London has sustained demand across both owner-occupier and investor segments, while well-positioned commercial space benefits from local footfall and the area’s creative identity. By combining both elements within a single scheme, the development seeks to balance revenue streams and broaden market appeal.The appointment of Westbrooke Associates as broker provides investors with a structured route into the project, supported by experienced oversight and clear reporting. The firm has built its reputation on careful opportunity selection and a measured approach to alternative investment.Regent’s Wharf is expected to attract interest from investors seeking exposure to London residential and mixed-use development in a location with established credentials. The scheme’s proximity to Regent’s Canal and surrounding amenities reinforces its position within one of East London’s most recognised neighbourhoods.Further details on Regent’s Wharf, including project specifications and financial information, are available through Westbrooke Associates upon request.For media enquiries, please contact:

