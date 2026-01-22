Westbrooke Associates Highlights Expansion of Rumble Rooms Brand

Westbrooke Associates introduces Rumble Rooms within the UK’s growing competitive socialising and experience-led leisure market. Westbrooke Associates highlights the shift toward experience-led leisure through the Rumble Rooms competitive socialising concept. Westbrooke Associates is a UK-based firm with a track record of introducing and analysing a range of alternative investment opportunities.

Westbrooke Associates introduces a competitive socialising investment opportunity, highlighting growth within the UK experience-led leisure market.

Rumble Rooms reflects the continued shift toward experience-led leisure, a segment that has shown sustained growth and increasing institutional attention.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY, WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates , a UK-based investment introducer specialising in alternative assets, has announced its involvement in the introduction of Rumble Rooms ™ as a new competitive socialising concept entering the UK leisure market.The announcement reflects Westbrooke Associates’ continued focus on tracking and supporting growth-led businesses across emerging sectors, including experiential leisure hospitality and consumer-driven real assets.With a track record of introducing structured investment opportunities across specialist sectors, Westbrooke Associates works with experienced operators and management teams, focusing on businesses that demonstrate a clear commercial rationale, defined growth strategies and alignment with wider market trends.The introduction of Rumble Rooms reflects the firm’s ongoing interest in experience-led leisure models that benefit from evolving consumer behaviour and structural shifts within the UK leisure market.Competitive socialising has become a significant feature of the UK leisure landscape, supported by changing consumer preferences and growing demand for activity-based social experiences. According to Savills’ UK Leisure Spotlight 2024 report, research indicates the number of competitive socialising venues has increased by around 40 per cent since 2018, with expectations that the market will continue to expand in the years ahead.This shift reflects a broader trend within the leisure and hospitality sector where consumers are increasingly prioritising immersive experiences over traditional alcohol led nightlife. Competitive socialising venues combine entertainment, social interaction and high-quality environments, often extending dwell times and supporting diversified revenue streams. These dynamics have positioned the sector as one of the more resilient areas of the UK leisure market, attracting interest from operators, landlords and investors alike.Primal Playground Ltd has become a franchisee of Rumble Rooms and will acquire and operate sites in the UK under the Rumble Rooms brand. The Rumble Rooms intellectual property is one of the brands within the We Do Play group of companies, which operates a portfolio of immersive leisure concepts across the UK.The founders previously founded Boom Battle Bar, which grew to become one of the UK’s largest competitive socialising brands before being sold in 2021. Following the conclusion of a competitive restriction period, the team returned to the sector with Rumble Rooms, drawing on experience gained from scaling national leisure brands.The first Rumble Rooms venue opened in Milton Keynes in December 2024, providing an early operational base ahead of a wider rollout. The opening marks an important milestone for the brand, offering proof of concept within a live trading environment before further expansion.The business has outlined multiple expansion routes, including the acquisition and rebranding of existing leisure venues and the development of sites in major UK cities. This approach is intended to support scalable growth while leveraging established locations and landlord relationships where appropriate.The wider sector has also attracted institutional interest. In August 2025, the Financial Times reported that Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group took a stake in UK leisure operator We Do Play, whose portfolio includes Rumble Rooms alongside brands such as Flip Out, Activate and Putt Putt Social. The investment highlighted growing institutional confidence in competitive socialising and experience-led leisure formats as long-term drivers of footfall and consumer engagement.Westbrooke Associates considers Rumble Rooms to be an example of a business operating within a growing leisure segment supported by experienced leadership and favourable market conditions.From a market perspective, competitive socialising benefits from multiple growth pathways, including brand expansion, consolidation and strategic partnerships typical of scaling leisure businesses.Rumble Rooms sits within a broader focus on UK leisure businesses, through which Westbrooke Associates continues to build its presence within the UK leisure investment space, aligning its activity with broader consumer and property market trends. The firm’s approach centres on identifying businesses operating within sectors that demonstrate long term relevance, scalability and demand supported by independent market research.Rumble Rooms is structured as an Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS) approved investment and forms part of Westbrooke Associates’ portfolio of alternative investment products across the UK. For further information, please visit www.westbrookeassociates.com For media enquiries, please contact:

About the Enterprise Investment Scheme (EIS)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.