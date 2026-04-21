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MPD Arrests Northwest Residential Burglary Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a man who burglarized a residence in Northwest.

On Monday, April 20, 2026, at approximately 3:11 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the report of a burglary in progress in the basement apartment of a home in the 1900 block of Sudbury Road, Northwest. Responding officers arrived as the suspect exited the home while holding a camera and laptop from inside of the residence. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident.

Detectives quickly connected the suspect to an offense that occurred nearby earlier Monday. At approximately 8:26 a.m., a suspicious person was observed on home security camera footage entering a backyard in the 7900 block of Orchid Street, Northwest. The suspect searched the rear of the home but left without obtaining any property.

As a result of the investigation, 31-year-old Douw Lessing of Harvey, North Dakota, was charged with Burglary One and Unlawful Entry.

CCNs: 26052521 and 26052262

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MPD Arrests Northwest Residential Burglary Suspect

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