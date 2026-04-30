MPD Investigating I Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in Southwest.



On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at approximately 8:52 p.m., members of the National Guard observed a group of males fighting in the 400 block of I Street, Southwest. First District officers responded to the scene to assist and located an adult male suffering from an injury to his abdomen. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.



The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Keon Jones, of Southwest, DC.



Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 26057314





