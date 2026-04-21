*Updated photo* Suspects Sought in 30th Street Shooting
(Washington, D.C.) – The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating multiple suspects in a shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Saturday, March 22, 2026, at approximately 8:58 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, an adult male victim was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26037699
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