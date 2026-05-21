MPD Arrests Suspect in M Street Destruction of Property Offense
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a Destruction of Property offense that occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, May 18, 2026, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the suspect approached a business in the 3300 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect threw a keg through the front window of the business and then fled the scene. CCN: 26066979
On May 21, 2026, 28-year-old Charles Joseph Ali of Rockville, MD, was arrested and charged with Destruction of Property – Felony in the offense that occurred on May 18, 2026.
MPD continues to investigate the second offense that occurred on Friday, April 24, 2026. At approximately 4:50 a.m., a suspect approached a business in the 1900 block of M Street, Northwest. The suspect damaged property and then fled the scene. CCN: 26054307
Anyone who has knowledge of the offense that occurred on April, 24, 2026, should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
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