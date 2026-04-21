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New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B5001620

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/2026, 1916 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Addison, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Gary Norris

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/2026 at approximately 1916 hours, there was a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on VT RT 125 in the Town of Addison, Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was determined Gary Norris (67), threatened to cause serious bodily injury or death to a household or family member. While being placed into custody, Norris briefly resisted but was ultimately placed into custody. Upon the conclusion of processing, Norris was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center, where he is held on $1,000 bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/21/26, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest

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