New Haven Barracks / 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B5001620
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/20/2026, 1916 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Addison, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Gary Norris
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Addison, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/2026 at approximately 1916 hours, there was a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on VT RT 125 in the Town of Addison, Vermont. Upon further investigation, it was determined Gary Norris (67), threatened to cause serious bodily injury or death to a household or family member. While being placed into custody, Norris briefly resisted but was ultimately placed into custody. Upon the conclusion of processing, Norris was transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center, where he is held on $1,000 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/21/26, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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