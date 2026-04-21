Strategic Expansion into Continental Europe

Vidac Pharma explores European expansion and potential spin-off to strengthen market access, partnerships, and growth opportunities

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (Xetr:XETRA: T9G | ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 | WKN: A3DTUQ)

We believe that establishing a complementary European footprint could enhance our access to capital, partnerships, and specialised infrastructure as we advance our clinical development programmes” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc . announces that it is evaluating a strategic expansion of selected operational activities into continental Europe, with a focus on France, Germany, and Switzerland.Following a comprehensive strategic review, including a detailed SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis, the Board of Directors has resolved to explore the establishment of a dedicated spin-off entity. This entity is expected to include selected technical assets and business development functions, enabling the Company to strengthen its positioning within leading European life sciences ecosystems.The Company has been approached by two major European “mega-incubators,” which have expressed interest in supporting this initiative through financial and operational incentives aimed at high-growth biotechnology companies. These initiatives are designed to foster regional clusters capable of attracting international and regional investors, strategic partners, and highly skilled biotechnology professionals.Vidac Pharma currently operates through its Israeli subsidiary, Vidac Pharma Ltd. As the Company progresses toward more advanced and specialized clinical trials and prepares for potential strategic alliances, expansion into continental Europe is expected to enhance its access to capital markets, partnerships, and operational scalability.Discussions with potential host locations and partners in France, Germany, and Switzerland are ongoing and progressing positively, and are expected to continue advancing during 2026, subject to ongoing discussions and conditions. The Company has also initiated a search process for experienced executive leadership to manage the proposed spin-off entity.This initiative is aligned with Vidac Pharma’s strategy to drive long-term shareholder value through geographic expansion, enhanced business development capabilities, and increased proximity to key financial and pharmaceutical markets.Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented:"This initiative reflects our strategic intent to strengthen Vidac Pharma’s presence within leading European life sciences ecosystems. We believe that establishing a complementary European footprint could enhance our access to capital, partnerships, and specialised infrastructure as we advance our clinical development programmes. We are encouraged by the level of interest from leading European platforms and will continue to evaluate these opportunities in line with our long-term growth strategy."Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, those relating to the proposed expansion into continental Europe, the potential establishment of a spin-off entity, and expected timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing availability, execution risks, and strategic partnership outcomes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac’s lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

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