Vidac Pharma in Advanced Negotiations to Join Quest for Health and Expand into Strasbourg

Company evaluating strategic expansion into leading European life sciences and innovation ecosystem

Vidac pharma Holdings Plc (Xtra:SYM: T9G; ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619; WKN: A3DTUQ)

We believe that establishing a presence within Quest for Health could create valuable opportunities for scientific collaboration...as we continue advancing our clinical development programs.” — Dr. Max Herzberg

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. announces that the Company is currently engaged in advanced negotiations regarding its potential entry into Quest for Health, a leading European life sciences and healthcare innovation accelerator, whose headquarters are located in Strasbourg, France, and part of a broader innovation ecosystem spanning western Germany and Switzerland. Quest for Health is recognized as one of the most prominent healthcare and biotechnology innovation accelerators in Europe, bringing together biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers, academic institutions, hospitals, investors, and research organizations in a collaborative environment designed to accelerate scientific innovation and commercialization in the healthcare sector. More than €220 million has been raised by the 65 startups over the last three years, of which 7 startups are laureates of the EIC Accelerator.As part of Vidac Pharma's broader strategic expansion into continental Europe, the Company is evaluating the establishment of operational and business development activities within the Strasbourg region. The initiative is intended to strengthen Vidac Pharma's integration within leading European biotechnology and pharmaceutical networks while enhancing access to strategic partnerships, investors, and specialized infrastructure. Vidac Pharma believes that participation in the Quest for Health ecosystem could further support the advancement of its oncology and onco-dermatology development programs through increased scientific collaboration, regional visibility, and proximity to key European healthcare and innovation stakeholders.In connection with this initiative, Vidac Pharma has initiated a search process for a Chief Executive Officer to manage and lead the Company's proposed operations within the Strasbourg platform and oversee local business development activities, strategic partnerships, operational expansion, and interactions with regional and international stakeholders as well as innovation networks. Negotiations and evaluations are currently ongoing, and the Company is expected to reach a final decision regarding the proposed participation in Quest for Health and the related executive appointment by the end of July 2026.This initiative is aligned with Vidac Pharma's long-term corporate strategy to expand its operational presence across leading international biotechnology hubs while increasing proximity to European capital markets, pharmaceutical partners, and innovation-focused institutions.Dr. Max Herzberg, CEO of Vidac Pharma, commented: "This opportunity reflects our continued strategy to strengthen Vidac Pharma's presence within leading European life sciences ecosystems. We believe that establishing a presence within Quest for Health could create valuable opportunities for scientific collaboration, strategic partnerships, and operational growth as we continue advancing our clinical development programs. We are encouraged by the constructive discussions currently taking place and look forward to evaluating this opportunity further over the coming months."Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, those relating to the proposed expansion into continental Europe, the potential establishment of a spin-off entity, and expected timelines. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing availability, execution risks, and strategic partnership outcomes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac’s lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

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