Financial Support by Main Shareholders and Directors of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC

Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc. (XETR:XETRA: T9G | ISIN: GB00BM9XQ619 | WKN: A3DTUQ))

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vidac Pharma Holdings Plc . announces that in order to accelerate the development efforts of Vidac Pharma Holding PLC (“Company”), certain shareholders and directors of the Company have expressed their intention, subject to applicable legal and regulatory requirements, to support the Company by selling certain of their personally held shares in the Company on the market and to use the net proceeds to provide financial support to the Company for the purpose of funding its ongoing expenses in the 2026 financial year.Any such transactions will be undertaken only in compliance with applicable market abuse, disclosure and director’s dealing regulations, and remain subject to timing, market conditions and final implementation arrangements.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding clinical development plans, study objectives, regulatory pathways, and potential future trials. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and information available to the Company at the time of publication and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, clinical trial outcomes, patient recruitment, regulatory review and approval processes, intellectual property matters, financing needs, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.About Vidac PharmaVidac Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing first-in-class medicines for oncologic and onco-dermatologic diseases. The Company develops therapeutic candidates designed to modify the hyper-glycolytic tumor microenvironment by targeting the overexpression and mislocalization of the Hexokinase-2 (HK2) metabolic checkpoint in cancer cells, with the aim of renormalizing cellular metabolism and selectively inducing programmed cell death without affecting surrounding normal tissue.Vidac’s lead drug candidate, VDA-1102, has previously demonstrated activity in clinical studies in Actinic Keratosis (AK) and Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL).

