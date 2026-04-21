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Sen. James Lankford speaks on Medicare Advantage, rural workforce

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., vice chair of the Republican Conference and member of the Senate Finance Committee and its Subcommittee on Health Care, joined Denise Webber, president and CEO of Stillwater Medical Center, for a conversation on building a health care workforce in rural areas, regulatory relief, and how prior authorizations, particularly from Medicare Advantage providers, disrupt patient care and delay payments to hospitals.

Lankford discussed some key elements of building up the health care workforce, especially in rural areas. He promoted opening more GME slots and targeting recruitment in rural areas.

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Sen. James Lankford speaks on Medicare Advantage, rural workforce

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