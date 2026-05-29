CMS releases final rule on updates to No Surprises Act independent dispute resolution process 

The departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury issued a final rule May 28 intended to improve the functioning of the No Surprises Act independent dispute resolution process. The rule streamlines communication between payers, providers and certified IDR entities and clarifies timelines and processes. It improves the functionality of the IDR process by finalizing various changes, including allowing up to 50 items and services to be batched in the same payment dispute. The final rule also increases access to the IDR process by reducing the administrative fees associated with it. The AHA supported many of these changes in comments on the proposed rule. AHA members will receive a Regulatory Advisory with additional details on the final rule.



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