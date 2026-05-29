AHA files amicus brief in appeals court supporting dismissal of online tracking case

The AHA May 27 filed an amicus brief in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals supporting the dismissal of an online tracking lawsuit against a member hospital. The plaintiffs claimed a healthcare provider wrongfully disclosed their protected health information to a third-party website. The AHA said the allegations are “wholly inadequate,” and that the plaintiffs failed to plausibly allege the provider acted with the purpose of committing a crime or tort. The AHA further explained that to “hold otherwise threatens to criminalize standard online tools used by nearly every industry. This includes healthcare providers across the country, federal government agencies, and even the United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.”

The Illinois Health and Hospital Association joined the AHA in the filing. The AHA filed an amicus brief in the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last year for a similar case.