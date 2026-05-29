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Report finds children were most hospitalized during 2025 measles outbreak in Texas 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention today released a report highlighting data on patients hospitalized during a 2025 measles outbreak centered in West Texas. There were 762 confirmed cases during the outbreak, which lasted from late January through mid-August 2025. The report found that of the 60 hospitalized patients, nearly 91% were children and adolescents under age 18 and nearly 56% were age 4 or younger. Additionally, 4 out of 5 hospitalized adults age 18-44 were pregnant women in their third trimester. Available medical records of 54 patients were reviewed. All 54 were found to be unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.
 

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Report finds children were most hospitalized during 2025 measles outbreak in Texas 

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