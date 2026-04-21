Genuin Shows Brands How to Stop Renting Reach, Live at POSSIBLE 2026

Genuin Monetize Sponsored Access Formats for Onsite and Offsite

Company to host an exclusive demo on monetizing owned video experiences, plus a live commerce panel

Today, brands rent reach from social platforms. Tomorrow, they'll rent it from AI companies. Genuin gives marketers the exit ramp, so brands can reclaim the data and the customer relationship.” — Bhargav Patel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuin, the leading provider of AI-native infrastructure for generative engagement, experiences, and revenue for brands, today announced it will showcase Monetize at POSSIBLE 2026 in Miami Beach, April 27 through 29. Genuin Monetize is a revenue engine that gives publishers, retailers, and consumer brands a consolidated path to net-new income across their owned properties. For brands and publishers ready to stop renting reach, the timing couldn’t be better.

For years, marketers have faced a compromise: scale or control, reach or ownership. According to Deloitte’s 2025 Connected Consumer Survey, 74% of consumers say AI makes it harder for them to trust what they see online. Brands that continue to rent attention from big social and AI platforms are essentially paying a premium to stay disconnected from their own customers. At POSSIBLE, Genuin is demonstrating the infrastructure to end that dependency.

Technology to End Rented Reach

Genuin protects brands with AI and unlocks profitability across their owned digital properties without depending on walled gardens or auction-based pricing floors. With Monetize, brands gain a new category of sponsored access: Sponsored Takeovers and Pinned Positions, sold upfront, delivered inside video-first owned environments, and measured like programmatic.

Both formats run on the same assets, sold in a single activation — onsite within a publisher's owned properties and offsite across trusted destinations in the Genuin Network.

"Today, brands rent reach from social platforms; tomorrow, they will rent it from AI companies. The landlord changes, but the dependency remains," said Bhargav Patel, CEO of Genuin. "Genuin gives marketers the exit ramp. Brands keep the data, reclaim the customer relationship, and monetize every interaction on their own terms."

Meet Genuin at POSSIBLE

Connect with the Genuin community and leadership team through our exclusive events:

• Genuin Connections Live and Happy Hour (Tuesday, April 28, 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM): Request an invitation to an exclusive cocktail event and live podcast recording in our suite at the Fontainebleau. Senior leaders from Uber Advertising and Firmly will join us to discuss "From Discovery to Decision: Collapsing the Distance Between Content and Commerce."

• 1:1 Executive Briefings (April 26-30 at the Fontainebleau): Sign up here to meet with the Genuin leadership team and learn how video-powered experiences on your own property turn passive viewers into active customers.

Press Interview Opportunities

Genuin CMO Matt Wurst will be available to discuss:

• The Exit Ramp from Rented Reach: Why 2026 is the year brands stop paying a tax to reach audiences they do not own.

• The Shift from Reach to Participation: With the erosion of consumer trust, passive broadcast marketing is losing its impact. The brands winning now are turning their owned digital properties into social hubs that drive genuine community and peer-to-peer engagement.

• Why Owned Infrastructure Gives Brands the AI Advantage: Today, 80% of people trust the brands they use more than government, media, or nonprofits (according to Edelman’s 2025 Trust Barometer). Brands that own their digital destinations will only increase that advantage over those that rent it away to walled gardens.

To schedule a media interview or private demo, contact Gabby Lescarbeau, PenVine PR, at gabby@penvine.com.

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About Genuin

Genuin is the first modern media infrastructure for generative engagement, experiences, and revenue — making the world's most trusted brands relevant and protected in the age of AI. Genuin empowers publishers, retailers, and consumer brands to embed video experiences inside their own properties, sell sponsored access to their most engaged environments, and extend that relevance across a trusted open-web network. Today, hundreds of organizations, including iHeartMedia, Us Weekly, and TED, rely on Genuin to power brand-safe digital ecosystems that inspire trust and drive measurable outcomes. For more information, visit begenuin.com.

Genuin Monetize With Sponsored Communities

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