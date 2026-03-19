Genuin Launches Monetize: New Sponsored Access Formats Give Brands and Media Companies Direct Path to New Revenue

Genuin Monetize Sponsored Access Formats for Onsite and Offsite Genuin is generative engagement, experience, and revenue infrastructure for consumer services brands, online retailers, and publishers.

Publishers are already deploying Monetize, activating upfront sponsored placements across owned properties, extending reach to destinations in Genuin's Network

With Monetize, publishers can sell access to their best environments where consumer trust is paramount and brands can put existing content to work as extended engagement inside those environments.” — Bhargav Patel, CEO of Genuin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuin, the leading provider of infrastructure for generative engagement, experiences, and revenue, today announced Monetize, a revenue engine that gives publishers, media companies, retailers, and consumer brands a consolidated path to net-new income. Monetize protects brands with AI, and unlocks profitability across their owned-and-operated properties without depending on walled gardens or auction-based pricing floors.

New Formats, New Revenue Category

Sponsored Takeovers and Pinned Positions are not ad units, programmatic placements, or pre-roll. They’re sold upfront like sponsorships, delivered inside video-first feed environments audiences are already choosing, and measured like programmatic.

● Sponsored Takeovers give a brand partner dominant presence across a publisher's homepage carousel or primary feed, with one activation covering three

placements and guaranteed upfront revenue.

● Pinned Position locks a partner’s content into the top of any Genuin-powered onsite experiences, ensuring it is among the first things audiences see every

session for the duration of the activation.

The Genuin Network

Publishers, retailers, and brands on the network, including iHeartMedia and TED, are already deploying Monetize within their owned-and-operated properties, activating sponsored session takeovers, pinned placements, and programmatic units across their editorial, commerce, talent, creator, and advertiser ecosystems in a single, continuous Genuin-powered experience.

Now, every scroll becomes a sale, every onsite touchpoint becomes a content experience with an ad placement, every creator and brand in-network becomes a growth partner.

Social Assets, Activated Across the Open Internet

Advertisers are sitting on social content libraries that they paid to produce, on platforms they don't own, reaching audiences they can't retain. Monetize gives that content a second life as premium inventory inside owned-and-operated environments that consumers trust, with no reproduction required from advertisers and no new platform dependencies. The activation lift is minimal, but the engagement and net-new revenue potential are significant.

One Infrastructure: Onsite and Offsite

The sponsored access model that powers a publisher's owned properties doesn't stop at their homepage. Monetize operates across two axes: onsite, within a publisher's owned properties, and offsite, extended across trusted destinations in the Network, powered by Genuin, allowing any brand or advertiser to connect with iHeart, Us Weekly, TED, and many more. Both run on the same assets and are sold in a single activation, with no fragmented vendor stack and no algorithm dependency.

Genuin Monetize is the only infrastructure that unifies a publisher's owned feed with a trusted open-internet network at this level of format quality and brand safety built in. It surfaces curated, contextually relevant content that is brand-safe by design, not by algorithm. This makes it a premium worth pricing and selling as one.

Monetize users can activate in-feed and in-stream IAB-compatible units via their preferred programmatic partners such as PubMatic and Magnite.

"The open internet is running out of premium experiences that actually work for consumers. Years of chasing eyeballs have come at the cost of pricing power and direct relationships," said Bhargav Patel, CEO, Genuin. "Monetize was designed to address this. Publishers get a way to sell access to their best environments where consumer trust is paramount. Brands get a way to put existing content to work as extended engagement inside those environments. Everyone wins on owned ground."

About Genuin

Genuin is making the world's most trusted brands relevant in the age of AI as the industry’s first generative engagement, experience, and revenue infrastructure. Genuin empowers publishers, retailers, and consumer brands to embed video experiences inside their own properties, sell sponsored access to their most engaged environments, and extend that relevance across a trusted open-web network. Today, hundreds of organizations, including iHeartMedia, Us Weekly, and TED, rely on Genuin to power brand-safe digital ecosystems that inspire trust and drive measurable outcomes. For more information, visit begenuin.com.

Genuin Monetize turns owned-and-operated channels into a brand-safe sponsorship engine built on relevance, trust and community.

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