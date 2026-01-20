Genuin and McClatchy Announce Partnership to Bring Video-Powered Experiences to National Magazines and Local Newspapers

Genuin Brings Video Experiences To McClatchy Media Readers and Consumers

New Integrations Transform Publisher Audiences into Engaged Communities through Creator-led, AI-Personalized Experiences

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuin, the generative video engagement infrastructure for owned and operated digital experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with McClatchy Media to integrate video-powered, community-driven experiences across McClatchy's national magazine properties and its portfolio of local newspapers nationwide.

That rollout begins this month, following successful initial launches on Us Weekly and Bargain Hunter in December and Life & Style earlier this month.

The partnership represents a significant evolution in how publishers engage audiences by embedding scrollable, social-style video communities directly within trusted journalism environments. Through Genuin's infrastructure, McClatchy will upgrade its video experience without rebuilding its platforms, enabling deeper engagement, longer session times, and new monetization opportunities while maintaining full control over data, design, and user experience.

Unlike traditional video players or off-platform social embeds, Genuin's platform connects video, community interaction, and monetization into a single integrated experience. Publishers can onboard users with first-party data, personalize content discovery by interest, enable engagement through video feeds and comments, and encourage sharing that brings new audiences back to owned and operated destinations. Contextual calls to action allow publishers and advertisers to convert engagement into loyalty and commerce.

"For readers, this means a more engaging and personalized way to discover stories, creators, and conversations that matter to them, all within the trusted environments they already rely on," said Bhargav Patel, CEO of Genuin. "For publishers, it means increasing session time and monetization without building a new platform or sending audiences to Big Social. McClatchy is setting a new standard for what modern digital journalism experiences can be."

The integration also creates new opportunities for local newsrooms by enabling community-driven storytelling and supporting local advertisers through brand-safe, contextual video environments aligned with editorial standards. By leaning into community participation, McClatchy aims to strengthen the relationship between its journalism, its audiences, and the local businesses that support them.

"Adding interactive vertical video to our properties aligns with the expectations modern readers have for mobile-first content consumption," said Andy Wilson, EVP of Commerce and Partnerships at McClatchy Media. "Our readers are conditioned by TikTok, Reels, and Shorts to consume content in vertical, bite-sized formats, and we are meeting them there while providing a path to deeper storylines and editorial value. You need to take mobile users seriously by meeting people where they already are in terms of their daily media habits."

As part of the partnership, McClatchy will introduce its first-ever onsite creator incentive program. The program is designed to invite creators to contribute authentic, interest-driven video content directly within McClatchy's owned environments, aligned with editorial voice and community relevance.

Following the initial launches on Us Weekly, Life & Style, and Bargain Hunter, the video-powered community experience is also beginning to roll out across McClatchy's portfolio of local newspapers like The Kansas City Star, and The Miami Herald, focused on community journalism, with additional national magazine integrations planned for early 2026.

Similar deployments of Genuin's video-powered communities have demonstrated meaningful increases in session time, repeat visits, and advertiser engagement across media and commerce environments, reinforcing the platform's ability to transform passive audiences into active communities.

