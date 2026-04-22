Ten ad platforms, one login: AdPlus opens its public beta

AdPlus opens public beta: one login, 10 ad networks, and an AI that drafts cross-network campaigns so outnumbered marketing teams stop tab-hopping.

The people we built this for aren't lazy. They're outnumbered. A two- person marketing team at a Series A can't run 10 networks easily. We wrote AdPlus so they don't have to pretend they can.” — Elie Fossi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boston startup launches multi-channel ad management platform that uses artificial intelligence for SMBs and in-house marketing teams AdPlus, a bootstrapped startup based in Boston, today launched its public beta at getadplus.com. The platform enables marketing teams to plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across ten ad networks from a single interface: Google, Meta, Amazon, LinkedIn, Microsoft, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, and Spotify.AdPlus is designed for small marketing teams and in-house groups that manage multiple ad platforms simultaneously. Users submit a natural language text prompt describing a campaign objective, target audience, and budget. The platform’s AI model generates a cross-network campaign plan with suggested budget allocations, audience targets, and platform-specific creative specifications. Campaigns can be published across all connected accounts simultaneously, and performance data from all networks is consolidated into a single dashboard.“The people we built this for aren’t lazy. They’re outnumbered. A two-person marketing team at a Series A can’t run Google, Meta, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Amazon the way those platforms expect. We wrote AdPlus so they don’t have to pretend they can.”— Elie Fossi, Founder, AdPlusAdPlus is positioned as a consolidation layer for marketing teams that manage paid media across multiple networks without dedicated platform specialists. The platform is not designed to replace expertise in individual ad platforms; it is intended to reduce the operational overhead for small teams responsible for cross-network reporting and campaign management.Platform FeaturesAdPlus includes an optimization module that identifies underperforming ad sets and budget inefficiencies. A creative generation tool produces network-specific copy and assets formatted to each platform’s character limits, motion graphics requirements, and image aspect ratios. The company recommends human review of brand voice and messaging prior to publishing.Pricing and AvailabilityAdPlus is available at three tiers. The Starter plan is free and supports two networks. The Pro plan is $99 per month and includes all ten networks, AI campaign planning, unified analytics, and creative generation; it is available at no cost during the public beta period. The Agency plan is $399 per month and adds white-label reporting, client portals, and ten team seats. An Enterprise tier with custom pricing is available for larger organizations.The public beta is available at getadplus.com.About AdPlusAdPlus is a multi-channel advertising platform that uses artificial intelligence to help marketing teams plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across ten ad networks, including Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, and LinkedIn. The platform serves SMBs, startups, in-house marketing teams, and small agencies managing multiple client accounts. AdPlus is operated by Fact Properties LLC and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. More information is available at getadplus.com.Press ContactTodd GordonHead of Growth and Performancetodd@getadplus.com+1 312 446 9451

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