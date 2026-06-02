AdPlus Claims adplus.com and adplus.ai as Platform Nears 400 Users and Surpasses 750 Campaigns

AdPlus - Cross channel marketing made easy Basic Flow for AdPlus

Boston startup doubles its user base in weeks after going public, secures its brand domain, and keeps building

We’re past the phase where we’re trying to convince people this is a real product. Real teams are running real campaigns on adplus.com and adplus.ai. The URL should match what we’ve actually become.” — Elie Fossi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdPlus , the AI-powered cross-channel ad platform built for SMBs and in-house marketing teams, today announced it has secured the adplus.com domain. The company is approaching 400 registered users who’ve collectively built more than 750 campaigns and generated thousands of ad creatives across its 12 supported networks.When AdPlus opened its public beta in April under getadplus.com, the goal was straightforward: give lean marketing teams one place to plan, build, and launch campaigns across every major ad platform without hiring a specialist for each one. What’s happened since then has been faster than expected.The platform went fully public in May with nearly 200 beta signups on the books. It’s now close to doubling that. More telling than the user count is what those users are actually doing: they’re building campaigns. More than 750 of them, with thousands of AI-generated creatives to go with them. Moving to a clean brand domain felt like the right next step for a product that’s clearly past the “proof of concept” stage.“We’re past the phase where we’re trying to convince people this is a real product,” said Elie Fossi, Founder of AdPlus. “Real teams are running real campaigns on adplus.com. The URL should match what we’ve actually become.”The platform’s growth has come largely without paid acquisition. Word of mouth and organic discovery have driven most of the momentum, which the team takes as a sign the product is earning its keep rather than buying it.Since going public in May, AdPlus has shipped workspaces for multi-brand and agency use, persona-driven onboarding that adapts the AI planner to each user type, auto-generated brand kits pulled from a single URL, and configurable creative generation modes built for both founders who want speed and specialists who want control. The product has moved fast. So has the user base.“In April we had a handful of beta testers and a domain with ‘get’ in front of the name,” said Todd Gordon, Head of Growth and Performance at AdPlus. “Two months in, we’ve got hundreds of users, hundreds of campaigns live, adplus.com as well as the adplus.ai domain. That progression tells the story.”Alongside the domain move, AdPlus is introducing a free launch pilot for new customers. Bring a store URL and a goal. The team plans the campaign, generates the creatives, and launches across two ad networks within five business days at no cost. Customers keep the ad accounts, the data, and the audiences regardless of what they decide next. If they subscribe after the pilot, they get $50 off their first month as a thank-you.- Plan + creatives + launch, done for you- Done in 5 business days- You keep the ad accounts and data- $50 off month 1 if you subscribeAdPlus currently supports 12 ad networks: Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, Amazon, Microsoft, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, Spotify, Apple Ads, and X. Plans include Starter (free, 2 networks), Pro ($99/month, all 12 networks), Agency ($399/month, white-label and 10 seats), and Enterprise with custom pricing.The platform is available at adplus.com.About AdPlusAdPlus is an AI-powered cross-channel ad management platform for SMBs and in-house marketing teams. Built by Fact Properties LLC and headquartered in Boston, MA, AdPlus connects 12 major ad networks in a single workspace. The platform uses AI to help lean teams plan, build, and launch multi-channel campaigns without the overhead of managing separate logins, tools, and reporting tabs for every network.

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