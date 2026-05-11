AdPlus Beta Attracts Nearly 200 Marketers as AI Ad Platform Sets May 19 Public Launch Date

Basic Flow for AdPlus

Boston startup's cross-channel AI ad platform hits public launch on May 19

Nearly 200 people signed up before we ran a single paid ad. That tells us the problem is real and the timing is right. Cross-channel ad management has been broken for years. We're fixing it!” — Elie Fossi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When AdPlus opened its public beta in April, the team expected interest. What they didn't expect was nearly 200 signups inside of a month. On May 19, the waitlist closes and the platform opens to everyone at getadplus.com/launch.AdPlus is an AI-native cross-channel ad platform that lets marketing teams plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across twelve networks from a single dashboard: Google, Meta, Amazon, LinkedIn, Microsoft, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, X, Apple Ads and Spotify. The beta cohort includes SMBs, in-house marketing teams, and small agencies -- teams that have been managing multi-network campaigns the hard way, with spreadsheets, browser tabs, and manual reporting cycles that eat 5 to 10 hours a week.The demand signal from beta has shaped how AdPlus is going to market. Users didn't just want a unified dashboard. They wanted to stop rebuilding the same campaign brief five times in five different UIs. They wanted live edits to propagate across all connected platforms at once. They wanted Monday mornings back."Nearly 200 people signed up before we ran a single paid ad. That tells us the problem is real and the timing is right. Cross-channel ad management has been broken for years. We're fixing it -- and opening the doors on May 19."-- Elie Fossi, Founder, AdPlusAdPlus generates a full cross-network campaign plan from a single natural language prompt -- budget allocations, audience targets, and platform-specific creative specs included. Live campaigns sync two ways: an edit made in AdPlus pushes to all connected platforms simultaneously. A unified analytics dashboard pulls performance data from all ten networks into one view. An optimization module flags underperforming ad sets and budget inefficiencies in real time.Launch OfferThe first 50 users to sign up at public launch will receive 6 months of the Pro plan at no cost. Pro includes all ten networks, AI campaign planning, unified analytics, and creative generation, normally $99 per month. The waitlist is open now at getadplus.com/launch. The first 10 Aagencies will get 3 months free.PricingAdPlus is available at three tiers. The Starter plan is free and supports two networks. Pro is $99 per month. The Agency plan is $399 per month and adds white-label reporting, client portals, and ten team seats. Enterprise pricing is available for larger organizations.About AdPlusAdPlus is a cross-channel AI ad platform that helps marketing teams plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across ten networks from a single dashboard. The platform serves SMBs, startups, in-house marketing teams, and small agencies. AdPlus is operated by Fact Properties LLC and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. More information is available at getadplus.com. Press ContactTodd GordonHead of Growth and Performancetodd@getadplus.com+1 312 446 9451

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