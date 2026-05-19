AdPlus Goes Public: Cross-Channel AI Ad Platform Opens to All After Nearly 300 Beta Signups

Basic Flow for AdPlus AdPlus - Cross Channel Ad Management Solution

Boston startup brings full-stack cross-channel ad management to SMBs and in-house teams

We built AdPlus for teams that can’t afford to hire a specialist for every platform. Cross-channel marketing Is where performance marketing actually happens. Today we’re making that accessible to all.” — Elie Fossi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdPlus, a bootstrapped Boston startup, today opens its platform to the public at getadplus.com /launch. The platform enables marketing teams to plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across twelve ad networks from a single interface: Google, Meta, Amazon, LinkedIn, Microsoft, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitter (X), Apple Ads and Spotify.The public launch follows a beta period that attracted nearly 200 signups from SMBs, in-house marketing teams, and small agencies. To mark the occasion, the first 50 users to sign up at launch will receive 6 months of the Pro plan at no cost.AdPlus is built for the reality most paid media teams live in: campaigns spread across 8 to 10 networks, each with its own dashboard, attribution logic, and campaign structure. Users submit a natural language prompt describing their objective, audience, and budget. The platform generates a cross-network campaign plan with suggested allocations and platform-specific creative specifications, publishes across all connected accounts simultaneously, and consolidates performance data into a single dashboard.“We built AdPlus for the team that can’t afford to hire a specialist for every platform — and shouldn’t have to. Cross-channel isn’t a nice-to-have anymore. It’s where performance marketing actually happens. Today we’re making that accessible to everyone.”— Elie Fossi, Founder, AdPlus“I’ve run paid media at agencies and in-house at a national brand. The Monday morning spreadsheet problem is real, it’s expensive, and it’s been ignored for too long. AdPlus is the platform I wish I had for the last 20 years.”— Todd Gordon, Head of Growth and Performance, AdPlusAdPlus includes an AI campaign planning module that generates cross-network strategy from a single prompt, a two-way sync layer that pushes live edits across all connected platforms simultaneously, a creative generation tool that produces copy and assets formatted to each network’s specifications, and a unified analytics dashboard that consolidates performance data across all ten networks. An optimization module identifies underperforming ad sets and budget inefficiencies in real time.Pricing and AvailabilityAdPlus is available at three tiers. The Starter plan is free and supports two networks. The Pro plan is $99 per month and includes all ten networks, AI campaign planning, unified analytics, and creative generation. The Agency plan is $399 per month and adds white-label reporting, client portals, and ten team seats. An Enterprise tier with custom pricing is available for larger organizations.The first 50 users to sign up at launch will receive 6 months of Pro at no cost. Registration is open at getadplus.com/launch. The first 10 agencies subscripttions get 3 months free.About AdPlusAdPlus is a cross-channel AI ad platform that helps marketing teams plan, launch, and manage paid campaigns across twelve networks — Google, Meta, Amazon, TikTok, LinkedIn, Microsoft, Pinterest, Snapchat, Reddit, Twitter (X), Apple Ads and Spotify — from a single dashboard. The platform serves SMBs, startups, in-house marketing teams, and small agencies. AdPlus is operated by Fact Properties LLC and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. More information is available at getadplus.com.Press ContactTodd GordonHead of Growth and Performancetodd@getadplus.com+1 312 446 9451

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