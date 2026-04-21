MY ARCADE® Launches the ATARI® GAMESTATION GAMEPAD Worldwide

Gamestation Gamepad

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Arcade, the industry leader in retro gaming, launches the new officially-licensed AtariGamestation Gamepad. The Atari Gamestation Gamepad is a wireless, rechargeable controller compatible with both the AtariGamestation Go and AtariGamestation Mega. The AtariGamestation Gamepad is available on Atari.com and Amazon!This Gamepad includes a free-spinning paddle, trak-ball and keypad, and is optimized to play on the Atari Gamestation Go, Atari Gamestation Mega, or when connected TV via HDMI. The Gamepad also features SmartGlow control illumination technology. The Gamepad can be connected wirelessly with a range up to 30 feet, or wired via USB-C cable. Up to two Atari Gamestation Gamepads can be connected to one device.About the Atari Gamestation Gamepad:• $59.99 MSRP• Item number: DGUNL-7152• Officially licensed controllers• Connects to Atari Gamestation Go and Atari Gamestation Mega• Integrated paddle, trak-ball and keypad• SmartGlow technology makes gameplay intuitive by illuminating the controls needed for each game• Connect 1 or 2 Gamepads to a single device• Wireless connection range of up to 30 feet.• Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery. Includes a charging cableAtari Gamestation Gamepad – Atari.com link: https://atari.com/products/gamestation-gamepad Atari Gamestation Gamepad - Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Arcade-Gamestation-Gamepad-Not-Machine-Specific/dp/B0DSCQMQ27 Atari Gamestation Gamepad - Assets link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9g73auduacr3dohh7v4fv/AJH0bGAmvIH7h0r_zcVFtC8?rlkey=ehuvs8nq0gxo5o55hehcfrunj&e=1&st=c4kqrifi&dl=0 The Atari Gamestation Go showcases a robust library of classic Atari games, featuring Asteroids: Recharged, Missile Command: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged, Breakout: Recharged, Berzerk: Recharged, Balls of Steel Pinball, PAC-MAN™, alongside fan-favorites from the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade including Asteroids, Breakout, Missile Command, Tempest, Warlords and many more.Atari Gamestation Go – Atari.com link: https://atari.com/products/atari-gamestation-go Atari Gamestation Go - Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Atari-GAMESTATION-Portable-7-Display/dp/B0CT68G1TP My Arcade unveiled the Atari Gamestation Gamepad at CES2026 along with other new releases to its retro gaming lineup.About My ArcadeMy Arcadeis an exciting line of miniature retro arcade devices, Plug ‘N Play consoles and portable gaming handhelds, which include officially licensed iconic titles from Atari, Bandai Namco, SEGA, Tetris, Capcom, Konami, Taito, Data Eastand Jaleco. My Arcadebrings classics like PAC-MAN, Sonic The Hedgehog, Space Invaders, Street FighterII, POLE POSITION, Mega Man, and many others to the palm of your hand. For more information please visit: www.myarcade.com and follow us on social media @MyArcadeRetroAbout AtariAtari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment, and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids, Centipede, PONG, and RollerCoaster Tycoon. The Atari family of brands includes game developers Coatsink, Digital Eclipse, Early Morning Studios, Infogrames, Nightdive Studios, Stormteller Games, and the community-based sites AtariAge and MobyGames. Visit us online at www.Atari.com Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).©2026 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry’s beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN, GALAGA, TEKKEN, SOULCALIBUR, and ACE COMBAT, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at http://www.bandainamcoent.com PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

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