Frank Beddor’s Best-Selling Universe Returns with Strategic New Video Game Looking Glass Wars: House of Cards

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LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning author Frank Beddor is set to upend Wonderland once again. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the US publication of his New York Times best-selling trilogy, Beddor today announced a brand-new video game, The Looking Glass Wars: House of Cards, coming to Steam this summer.Watch the announcement trailer [ trailer_link Download the game assets [ assets_link Departing from traditional Alice in Wonderland whimsy, The Looking Glass Wars: House of Cards invites players back into Beddor’s war-torn vision of the realm. This single-player, strategic deck builder blends the DNA of tabletop classics like Rummikub and Mahjong with modern tactical depth. Players must navigate a darker, high-stakes world where iconic characters are re-imagined as elite operatives and every suit is fighting for the soul of Wonderland.Master the Odds, Shape the WarIn a genre dominated by "run-based" roguelikes, The Looking Glass Wars: House of Cards offers a distinct, quest-based progression system. Players take on a handcrafted ladder of 140+ escalating challenges without the frustration of losing progress upon defeat.Game Features:• A Puzzle-First Strategy: Success is driven by pattern recognition and smart sequencing. Players must adapt to the draw of the cards to meet unique quest constraints.• The "House of Cards" Meta: Use Imagination Points to construct a literal House of Cards, allowing you to unlock new abilities and influence when your most powerful cards appear in your deck.• Persistent Progression: Every victory moves you forward through a complete 15-hour+ long campaign toward a definitive conclusion.• Suit Allegiance: Suits and loyalty matter. Aligning your growing skills and powers with the Heart, Club, Spade or Diamond families will unlock a deeper mastery of your House of Cards.A 20-Year Legacy ReimaginedTo further celebrate the milestone, Frank Beddor will also launch a Kickstarter campaign for The Looking Glass Wars: Visions of Wonderland, a museum-quality artbook alongside the game's release, offering fans new ways to experience the ever-evolving lore.The Looking Glass Wars: House of Cards will be available on Steam. A playable demo will be released during the Steam Next Fest in mid-June 2026.About Frank BeddorFrank Beddor is the author of the best-selling The Looking Glass Wars trilogy and the Hatter M graphic novel series. His work has been praised for its imaginative world-building and its gritty, visionary take on a literary classic.About Automatic Publishing & Automatic PicturesAutomatic Publishing and Automatic Pictures are Los Angeles-based independent publishing and production companies founded by Frank Beddor. Automatic builds and develops original IP across every creative format — novels, graphic novels, animation, stage, screen, and games — retaining creative control across the full development pipeline. The company's flagship property, The Looking Glass Wars universe, is a New York Times best-selling franchise entering its 20th anniversary with simultaneous active properties across six formats. The Automatic catalog spans over thirty properties from picture books to adult literary fiction.About The Looking Glass WarsThe Looking Glass Wars is a New York Times best-selling franchise created by Frank Beddor that reimagines Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland as the suppressed history of Princess Alyss Heart of Wonderland. Published in over thirty countries, the universe spans a novel trilogy, six Eisner-nominated graphic novels, ongoing comics, games, and adaptation development across stage and screen. The Looking Glass Wars turns twenty in 2026.

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