Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles new home pinball machine presale goes live

TMNT Standard Edition TMNT Pinball Pinball in the sewers

Beloved franchise joins Wonderland’s growing lineup of family-friendly home game room products

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by the creative minds behind Arcade 1Up home arcade revolution, Wonderland Amusements is announcing today the launch of their officially licensed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) home pinball presale campaign! Fans of real pinball action can head to the company’s website to pre-order the fun packed pinball machine with an early bird discount.Pricing:- Standard edition MSRP $1,100Presale $849 ($250+ savings)- Turtle Power Edition (includes topper and characters figures) MSRP $1,450Presale $1149 ($300+ savings)Following the successful Kickstarter release of their first machine, Alice Goes to Wonderland, Wonderland Amusements continues its mission to make real mechanical pinball accessible for the home – at a fraction of the traditional price tag.Designed specifically for home play, the pinball table will feature art by beloved TMNT comic artist Mateus Santolouco, bringing the Turtles’ world to life in a bold, energetic visual style created just for this machine. Gameplay and design are being developed with families, friends, and casual players in mind, making the experience easy to jump into and fun to share.TMNT has always been about fun, energy, and shared experiences,” said Jerry Cummings, CEO and Creative Director of Wonderland Amusements. “Parents who grew up with the Turtles are now enjoying it alongside their kids, and that cross-generational appeal makes TMNT a perfect fit for what we’re building at Wonderland.”Wonderland Amusements expects the TMNT release to be the first of several products developed under the license as the company continues to broaden its catalog of home game room offerings. Enthusiasts can sign up for updates at wonderlandamusements.com.About Wonderland AmusementsWonderland Amusements creates family-friendly home game room products that bring people together through real, hands-on play. The company pairs thoughtful engineering with familiar, licensed worlds to deliver fun that feels active, social, and at home in modern living spaces. Wonderland’s debut product, Alice Goes to Wonderland Pinball, successfully funded on Kickstarter and is now shipping to customers.

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