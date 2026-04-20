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Sacramento’s old courthouse listed for sale, sparking redevelopment possibilities

The Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse, a 470,000-square-foot building in downtown Sacramento, is up for sale for $13.6 million, raising questions about its future use. 

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Sacramento’s old courthouse listed for sale, sparking redevelopment possibilities

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