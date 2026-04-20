Newsom Appoints Two to L.A. Superior Court

Gov. Gavin Newsom has appointed Los Angeles County Deputy Alternate Public Defender Erin Dixon and private practitioner Gary Tokumori to vacancies on the Los Angeles Superior Court.

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