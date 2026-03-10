NextLabs Achieves 100 Issued Patents, Setting the Standard for Zero Trust and Data-Centric Security

Industry-Leading Policy Engine Delivers Real-Time Enforcement Across the Modern Enterprise

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NextLabs today announced a significant innovation milestone: the issuance of 100 patents worldwide. This achievement reflects the company’s sustained and deliberate investment in advancing data-centric security, zero trust policy engines, real-time policy enforcement, and policy-based access control—core technologies required to secure today’s most complex enterprise environments.The expanding patent portfolio represents years of focused innovation aimed at protecting sensitive data and intellectual property wherever it resides. NextLabs’ patented technologies address some of the most critical challenges faced by modern enterprises, including fine-grained access control, centralized and scalable policy enforcement, and secure data sharing across cloud, hybrid, and on‑premises systems.“Reaching the 100-patent milestone demonstrates the depth, rigor, and consistency of our innovation,” said Keng Lim, Founder and CEO at NextLabs. “Our intellectual property represents real-world solutions to some of the most difficult data security problems faced by enterprises and government agencies today.”NextLabs’ patented innovations continue to differentiate its solutions in highly regulated industries, including defense, aerospace, manufacturing, financial services, chemical and life science. By focusing on data‑centric security, NextLabs enables organizations to move beyond traditional perimeter‑based defenses and implement zero trust principles that persist with the data itself—wherever it travels and however it is used.As data volumes accelerate and regulatory demands intensify, NextLabs remains committed to pushing the boundaries of data protection. The company continues to invest in innovation and intellectual property development to help organizations securely collaborate, protect critical assets, and operate with confidence in increasingly distributed and data‑driven environments.

