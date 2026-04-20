Transportation Commission awards 10 highway contracts in April

STATEWIDE, Wyo. – At its April regular business meeting, the Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded 10 contracts valued at approximately $50 million for Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $12 million to Rock Springs-based DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. for combined bridge rehabilitation and electrical upgrades involving removing concrete, excavation, replacing concrete slabs, placing structural steel, installing bridge railing and sheet piles, placing approach slabs, riprap, bridge deck overlay, structural concrete, and installing reinforcing steel and guardrail at various locations in Sweetwater and Uinta Counties. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $10.2 million to Cheyenne-based Simon Contractors for combined reconstruction projects involving excavation, placing road base, concrete pavement, asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalk, curb and gutter, and installing stormwater control components and a traffic signal system in the City of Cheyenne on Dell Range, Whitney Road, US Highway 30, and various frontage roads in Laramie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027. This is a conditional award based on concurrence from the City of Cheyenne.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $6.6 million to Worland-based Moberly Construction Co. for mill and overlay, chip seal, and Americans with Disabilities Act improvements. The project involves milling asphalt pavement, placing road base, chip sealing, placing asphalt pavement, concrete sidewalk, and curb and gutter, and installing a roadway lighting system on approximately 10.9 miles on US Highway 16/20/789 beginning at mile marker 165 between Worland and Manderson in Washakie County. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $4.4 million to Simon Contractors for combined mill and overlay, water main replacement, and conduit installation. The projects involve milling and placing asphalt pavement, placing curb and gutter, and installing water utility components on US Highway 14/16 beginning at mm 38 for approximately 8.9 miles between Clearmont and Arvada in Sheridan County. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2026.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3.1 million to Idaho-based JM Concrete Inc. for combined slab replacement, sidewalk, curb and gutter and stormwater control work. The projects involve removing sidewalk, cutting concrete, placing road base, replacing concrete slabs, repairing spalled concrete, grinding/ texturing concrete pavement, placing concrete sidewalk, installing stormwater control components, placing curb and gutter, and applying pavement markings on US Highway 26/89/191 in the town of Jackson beginning at mm 154 on Broadway and Jackson Street to Cache Street for approximately 0.20 miles in Teton County. The contract completion date is June 15, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $3 million to Montana-based RoamMT LLC for a bridge replacement project. The project involves installing cofferdams, removing one steel bridge, excavation, placing road base and structural steel, installing bridge railing and drilled shaft foundations, placing riprap, installing reinforcing steel, and placing structural concrete on Park County Road 3XQ beginning at mm 0.9 at the bridge over Greybull River in Park County. The contract completion date is Sept. 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a second bid to RoamMT, valued at approximately $1.9 million, for a bridge replacement project involving installing cofferdams, removing one concrete bridge, placing structural steel, installing bridge railing, pedestrian railing, and steel piling, placing riprap, and installing reinforcing steel and placing structural concrete at the bridge over Little Goose Creek on East Works Streets in Sheridan at mm 100 in Sheridan County. The contract completion date is July 31, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $2.2 million to Gillette-based S&S Builders LLC for a combined bridge rehabilitation project (one bridge) and roadway construction. The project involves placing asphalt pavement, replacing concrete slabs, placing structural steel, approach slabs, and bridge deck overlay, installing expansion joint material, repairing bridge deck, paint removal and repair, and placing structural concrete at the bridge on West Richards Street over the North Platte River in the city of Douglas in Converse County. The contract completion date is June 30, 2027.

The Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $1.1 million to Cowley-based S&L Industrial LLC for guardrail upgrades involving removing guardrail, grading, placing road base, and installing guardrail at various locations in Crook & Weston Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

The above projects are funded primarily by federal dollars.

Funded primarily by state dollars, the Commission awarded a bid valued at approximately $5.5 million to Rock Springs-based Kilgore Companies LLC, dba Lewis & Lewis Inc., for a contract patching project involving milling and placing asphalt pavement at various locations in Lincoln and Sweetwater Counties. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2026.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.