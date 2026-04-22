Bridger Photonics Launches Bridger Command to Accelerate Data-Driven Emissions Management

Bridger's Emissions Intelligence Platform, Bridger Command. Bridger Command

Command gives organizations a unified, intuitive view of emissions intelligence, enabling teams to focus on the highest-impact issues, efficiently deploy resources, and enhance revenue outcomes.” — Ben Little, CEO

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), the global leader in emissions detection and intelligence, today announced the launch of Bridger Command ™, an interactive emissions management platform designed to help oil and gas operators turn emissions data into faster, more confident decisions.Every day, oil and gas operators make thousands of decisions across operations, maintenance, safety, regulatory, and capital planning. Over the past decade, advances in emissions detection have dramatically expanded what operators can see, bringing unprecedented visibility across assets and operations. But as emissions programs scale, a new challenge has emerged: surfacing insights to improve efficiency and emissions reduction effectiveness. Too often, critical insights are fragmented across systems, slowing response times and making it harder to prioritize what matters most.Bridger Command™ was built to meet this need. Designed to drive operational performance, the platform creates a single source of truth and brings quantified emissions data, plume and site imagery, and analytics into one place so teams can focus efforts, act faster, and reduce emissions.“Operational performance depends on having clear, contextual insight that enables fast, confident decisions,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “Bridger Command gives organizations a unified, intuitive view of emissions intelligence, enabling teams to focus on the highest-impact issues, efficiently deploy resources, and enhance revenue outcomes”Built on Bridger’s widely adopted Gas Mapping LiDARdata product, Command gives operators a clear view of their emissions landscape. Users can explore detections, visualize emissions with crisp plume imagery, track historical trends, and identify equipment, all without the need for specialized GIS expertise. Insights compound over time, giving organizations a growing, centralized record of emissions activity that strengthens decision-making across teams and enterprise-wide.The launch of Bridger Command™ reflects a broader shift in emissions management, from detection alone to coordinated, data-driven decision-making. As programs mature and datasets grow more complex, operators are increasingly focused on managing emissions to protect revenue, reduce risk, and strengthen operational performance. By connecting trusted measurement with actionable insight, Bridger is enabling organizations to reduce emissions, improve efficiency, and operate with greater clarity at scale.About Bridger PhotonicsBridger Photonics delivers trusted emissions data and intelligence to support confident decision-making at scale. Proven across the oil and natural gas value chain, Bridger’s solutions provide year-round coverage across assets, locations, and seasons, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and recover value. Bridger is trusted by over 100 of the world’s leading energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66.

Bridger Command

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