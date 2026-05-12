Bridger Photonics Expands into RNG with Full-Site Methane Visibility for Landfill, Wastewater, and Agriculture

Bridger for RNG provides full site emissions measurements for landfill, wastewater, and agriculture

Bridger for RNG delivers full-site, measurement-based emissions insight to help operators protect revenue and reduce risk.

Unmeasured methane represents both lost RNG value and increased regulatory risk,” — Ben Little, CEO

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), the global leader in methane emissions detection and intelligence, today announced the launch of Bridger for RNG —entering the renewable natural gas market with complete coverage across landfill, wastewater, and agriculture, powered by a single, proven platform.Bridger’s solution, tuned for RNG, offers monitoring with complete, defensible insight that helps operators protect revenue, reduce regulatory exposure, and make smarter financial decisions.Landfill operators make critical decisions every day across gas capture, compliance, capital allocation, and RNG optimization. Yet many continue to rely on partial measurements and modeled estimates that leave significant uncertainty about what their sites are truly emitting, and where the individual sources are. Bridger enables operators to solve this problem, providing quantified, whole-site methane measurement, as well as individual emission location data that enables operators to move from uncertainty to financial and operational control.“Unmeasured methane represents both lost RNG value and increased regulatory risk,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “Bridger for RNG gives landfill, wastewater, and agricultural operators a quantified understanding of emissions across their entire site, so they can protect project economics, run their operations more efficiently, and confidently stand behind their data.”Bridger for RNG delivers quantified methane emissions across the full asset footprint, regardless of size, terrain, or complexity. Using Bridger’s proven Gas Mapping LiDARtechnology that has been extensively adopted globally across the natural gas value chain, the company’s RNG solutions provide complete, quantified emissions data that is auditable and ready for regulatory and third-party review, including for carbon intensity reporting.As part of Bridger’s expanding emissions intelligence offerings, the latest solutions for RNG reflect a continued investment in turning high-quality measurement into real-world impact. The solution enables operators to move beyond incomplete data and reactive workflows toward proactive, measurement-driven methane management that protects value and reduces risk.About Bridger PhotonicsBridger Photonics delivers trusted emissions data and intelligence to support confident decision-making at scale. Proven across the oil and natural gas value chain, Bridger’s solutions provide year-round coverage across assets, locations, and seasons, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and recover value. Bridger is trusted by leading energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66.

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