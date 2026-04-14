Bridger Photonics Recognized as 2026 'Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year' By CleanTech Breakthrough

Bridger Photonics' Award Winning Technology

Global leader in emissions data, Bridger Photonics, has been named Energy Technology Company of the Year for the second year in a row.

We’re proud to help operators move faster and make smarter safety, financial, and operational decisions at scale.” — Ben Little, CEO

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridger Photonics (“Bridger”), the global leader in methane detection and emissions intelligence solutions, today announced it has been named “Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year” for the second consecutive year by the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program. CleanTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout climate and clean technology companies, products, and services around the globe.Over the past year, Bridger has expanded its methane intelligence solutions across global energy markets, delivering high-accuracy emission measurements and analytics that enable energy operators across all segments of the oil and natural gas value chain to reduce methane emissions at scale. This award recognizes the global impact the company has made across the industry, with record performance and a growing set of capabilities that enable operators to address leaks faster, improve operational efficiency, and understand their emissions profile to keep more gas in the pipes.In the past year, Bridger launched several additional products, including unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) solutions for offshore production assets, LNG infrastructure, and other complex facilities long viewed as difficult to measure emissions on. Bridger’s rapid data delivery timeline—recently accelerated and continuing to improve, along with expansion to several additional continents, and the development of GML for Snow, enables operators to utilize the company’s top tier data products and service model across all assets, all seasons, and all locations.“The past year has been Bridger's strongest yet, driven by the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers worldwide,” said Ben Little, CEO of Bridger Photonics. “We’re proud to help operators move faster and make smarter safety, financial, and operational decisions at scale. Being recognized for the second consecutive year as Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year is a meaningful honor and a direct testament to the caliber and commitment of our employees.”The mission of the annual CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators accelerating the global transition toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions reshaping the climate and clean technology ecosystem. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global growth and investment in climate and clean technology innovation.“Bridger’s technology and analytics stand in a class of its own for methane-reducing climate tech. Methane is one of the most potent greenhouse gases, with a disproportionately large impact on near-term climate warming, making rapid, credible mitigation essential,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, CleanTech Breakthrough. “By enabling faster detection and data turnaround, prioritization of leaks, and verification of mitigation outcomes, Bridger is supporting aggregated, measurement-based methane reductions for its oil and gas clients. We’re proud to award Bridger with ‘Overall Energy Technology Company of the Year!’”Bridger’s solutions are deployed extensively across North America and have expanded into energy markets in Australia, South America, and Central Asia. As operators increasingly prioritize credible, measurement-based emissions management, 2026 is on track to be another year of strong growth and global impact.####About Bridger PhotonicsBridger Photonics delivers trusted emissions data and intelligence to support confident decision-making at scale. Proven across the oil and natural gas value chain, Bridger’s solutions provide year-round coverage across assets, locations, and seasons, helping operators improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and recover value. Bridger is trusted by leading energy companies, including ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Phillips 66.About CleanTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CleanTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in energy, climate and clean technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The CleanTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of clean technology companies and products in categories including solar technology, smart grid, energy management, wind energy, waste & recycling, transportation and more. For more information visit CleanTechBreakthrough.comTech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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