Arsenic Kitchen Takes Over The Marquee Theater With High-Energy Performance

Arsenic Kitchen Performing Live, Lucas Fulmer and Blake Miller Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen performs their new EP live at The Nile Theater for Desert Grey Festival Members of Arsenic Kitchen - Blake (Guitarist), London (Bassist), and Jonathan (Drummer )at NAMM 2026 Arsenic Kitchen on Set

Arsenic Kitchen gives an unforgettable performance at the Marquee Theater in Tempe.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past Saturday, April 18th, the powerhouse rock ensemble Arsenic Kitchen took over The Marquee Theater in Tempe, Arizona, delivering a high-energy, unforgettable live performance. Known for their commanding stage presence and deeply theatrical aesthetic, the band completely transformed the iconic venue into a vivid spectacle of sound and light, leaving a packed house of devoted fans mesmerized.Arsenic Kitchen performed as direct support to the Linkin Park cover act 'In The End', drawing their own massive loyal following to the venue.The success of the performance is has been largely attributed to the band's viral moment on TikTok earlier this month. A video uploaded to TikTok in early April marked just over 5 million views (and is still being circulated online). The video features a humorous video that smoothly Segways into a music video the band put together covering Linkin Park's hit 'Given Up'.Arsenic Kitchen has mentioned plans to continue promoting their latest EP through social media content and a series of appearances at industry events later this Spring and Summer.

Arsenic Kitchen - Devil's Advocate (Performance Video)

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