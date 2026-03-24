Arsenic Kitchen and Premier Linkin Park Tribute 'In The End' at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on April 18th

Arsenic Kitchen in Downtown Phoenix Photographed by Daniel Miller Arsenic Kitchen performs their new EP live at The Nile Theater for Desert Grey Festival All members of Arsenic Kitchen are present at NAMM

Arsenic Kitchen and Premier Linkin Park Tribute 'In The End' Announce Co-Headlining Spectacle at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on April 18th

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bringing a massive night of early-2000s nostalgia and cutting-edge post-hardcore to the Valley, local heavy-hitters Arsenic Kitchen have officially announced their upcoming performance at the historic Marquee Theatre . On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Phoenix-based band will join forces with In The End , the internationally acclaimed Linkin Park tribute act, for a monumental celebration of alternative rock and nu-metal.Arsenic Kitchen has been rapidly ascending in the Arizona alternative scene, drawing massive crowds with their theatrical stage presence and dual-vocal intensity. Fans attending the April 18th show can expect an explosive set list featuring fan-favorite tracks like "If Only" and "Devil's Advocate," alongside unreleased material that continues their evolution of blending early-2000s alt-rock with modern post-hardcore aggression.Sharing the marquee is In The End, a Los Angeles-based collective of music industry veterans who have made it their mission to faithfully recreate the Linkin Park live experience. Performing timeless anthems like "Crawling," "Numb," and "One Step Closer," the band delivers a cathartic, high-fidelity tribute to Chester Bennington and the groundbreaking sound that defined a generation. Beyond the music, In The End utilises their massive platform to advocate for mental health awareness, partnering with organisations like To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA).Event Logistics & Ticket Information:Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026Times: Doors open at 6:00 PM | Show starts at 6:30 PMVenue: Marquee Theatre, 730 N Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281Age Restriction: All ages, balcony section is 21+Tickets: General Admission starting at $19.95. VIP packages and balcony seating are available. Tickets can be purchased at the Marquee Theatre Box Office or online here.Getting There: The venue is conveniently located near the Mill Ave/Third Street Valley Metro Light Rail station, with dedicated parking available in the adjacent lot.About Arsenic KitchenArsenic Kitchen is a modern post-hardcore outfit based in Peoria and Phoenix, Arizona. Known for their dynamic interplay of visceral screams and soaring clean vocals, the band delivers deeply emotional and theatrical live shows. With a discography that includes the acclaimed Handbook For The Recently Deceased, Arsenic Kitchen is cementing their place as one of the Southwest's most exciting heavy acts.About In The EndFormed in Los Angeles in 2018, In The End is the premier international touring tribute to Linkin Park. Composed of seasoned industry musicians, the band performs sold-out shows across the globe. Dedicated to honouring the legacy of Chester Bennington, the band actively raises funds and awareness for mental health and suicide prevention charities at every performance.

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