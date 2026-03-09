Alternative Pop/R&B Artist Danny Silvertone Announces New 10-Song LP, 'Midnight'

Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone Danny Silvertone, @DannySilvertone

Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Danny Silvertone has officially announced his next major musical project: a brand-new, 10-song LP titled Midnight.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Danny Silvertone has officially announced his next major musical project: a brand-new, 10-song LP titled Midnight . Known for his cinematic, dark pop, and R&B-infused soundscapes, Silvertone revealed the news to his followers after a week of anticipation, promising an intimate and highly authentic new era of his music.For listeners drawn to the sultry, atmospheric tension of his previous tracks like "Risk It All," "Cameo," "Alone," and "Up To You," Silvertone assures that Midnight will deliver exactly what they are looking for. Beyond the music itself, this upcoming release will offer an unprecedented look into the independent artist's creative journey.Key Highlights of the 'Midnight' LP:100% Authentic Production: In an industry increasingly leaning on new technologies, Silvertone explicitly stated that he will not be using Artificial Intelligence for this project. Every track on Midnight will be written and produced by Silvertone himself from scratch.Behind-the-Scenes Access: To bridge the gap between artist and listener, Silvertone will be creating content that documents his writing and recording process, giving fans a firsthand look at what it takes to build his songs from the ground up.Direct-to-Fan Updates: Silvertone noted that the wait for the album won't be long. Fans who want to follow the album's progress in real-time are encouraged to join "The Silvertones" broadcast channel, located at the top of his Instagram profile.“I just wanted to make sure that I was a hundred percent ready,” Silvertone shared regarding the timing of the announcement. With a clear vision for the project's direction, the artist is officially opening the studio doors to his audience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.