BOSS & BME Help Transform Texas Streets Ahead of Arlington Race

BOSS Crane uses a GMK7550 all-terrain crane on one end and a GMK6300L to tandem lift the Horseshoe Club section into place.

Crews execute complex, multi-phase race infrastructure build

The infrastructure behind a race of this caliber requires partners who can operate at the highest level. BOSS and BME met every challenge. We were glad to have them as part of the team.” — Jonathan Bailey

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett On-Site Services, LLC dba BOSS , commonly referred to in the industry as BOSS Crane, and Bennett Motor Express LLC (BME) have successfully completed their combined scopes of work for the inaugural Java House Grand Prix of Arlington race in Texas.Leading up to race day in March, BOSS’ and BME’s crews played a critical role in building key infrastructure around the 2.73-mile track, which ran through downtown Arlington’s entertainment district, connecting areas near AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, and Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.BOSS’ scope included the installation of four pedestrian bridges spanning various points of the track, Pit Lane suites, the Horseshoe Club seating section, as well as multiple grandstand sections strategically positioned throughout the 14-turn circuit."The infrastructure behind a street race of this caliber requires partners who can operate at the highest level. BOSS Crane & Rigging and Bennett Motor Express met every challenge this project threw at them, and the race was better for it. We were glad to have them as part of the team." — Jonathan Bailey, Vice President of Operations, Penske Entertainment Corp.One of the most significant operations involved a tandem lift to set the Horseshoe Club seating section over the 7th turn of the street circuit. Tandem lifts are complex rigging operations in which two or more cranes work in unison to lift a load that is too heavy or large for a single crane, requiring precise coordination, detailed planning, specialized rigging, and experienced personnel to maintain load stability and safety.Using a GMK7550 all-terrain crane on one end and a GMK6300L on the other, BOSS crews carefully lifted and positioned the 202,000-pound structure onto its pedestals. Despite challenging wind conditions, the team successfully rigged both cranes, executed the lift with precision, completed the placement, and demobilized safely and efficiently without incident.While crane operations advanced venue construction during the day, BME crews worked overnight to support the build while reducing impact on local traffic and surrounding events. The BME crews transported the concrete barriers and fencing materials that lined the course to create a critical safety buffer between race cars and spectators.In coordination with track-build managers, BME provided an on-site logistics and safety coordinator to maintain schedule integrity, streamline operations, reduce downtime, and ensure safety remained the top priority throughout the project.Dispatch teams assigned up to eight experienced drivers per shift, operating flatbed trailers for concrete barriers and step deck trailers for racks of 10-foot-high fencing panels.BME crews were responsible for transporting a continuous flow of more than 2,800 concrete barriers, each measuring 12 feet long and weighing approximately 10,000 pounds; as well as over 200 racks of fencing panels.Given the dynamic nature of a street circuit build, BME and BOSS Crane & Rigging maintained the flexibility to scale both crane and trucking resources throughout the month-and-a-half-long project. This adaptability ensures efficient execution while providing both scheduling and cost efficiencies for the client.In the weeks following the race, BOSS and BME crews returned to the site to dismantle structures and grandstands and remove the fencing and barriers that had transformed the district into a racetrack, swiftly restoring downtown Arlington to business as usual.Kris Rzepkowski, Vice President, Corporate Business Development and Marketing states, “This project is a great example of what Bennett companies do best — showing up, solving problems, and delivering results in complex, high-pressure environments. Our BOSS and BME crews executed flawlessly, and we couldn't be more proud of the work they put in to make this race a reality."

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