Bennett Appoints 15-Acre Foreign-Trade Zone in Dayton, Texas

Bennett's Dayton, Texas Yard

Strategic FTZ investment enhances Gulf Coast logistics and port connectivity

By delivering cargo directly into a Foreign-Trade Zone, Bennett helps customers defer upfront tariff costs and better align import timing with project schedules.” — Mark Brewton

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett and BOSS Companies are pleased to announce the addition of a 15-acre Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) at their location in Dayton, Texas. This key location allows Bennett On-Site Services, LLC DBA BOSS, BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC and Bennett Motor Express, LLC to each provide services from one facility. The facility is located just northeast of Houston at 12859 N Highway 146 in Dayton, Texas.The terminal features an 80-acre yard and a 10,000-square-foot office facility, along with 15 acres of activated Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) space dedicated to customer storage. Goods entering an FTZ are not subject to import duties or taxes until they are removed for domestic consumption, providing customers with greater financial and operational flexibility. The FTZ space is designed for the storage and staging of coolers, pipe spools, lithium batteries and other equipment moving inland from the port.Mark Brewton, General Manager of the Bennett Motor Express Houston Terminal, commented, “We are pleased to add 15 acres of activated FTZ storage, as it significantly enhances our service capabilities along the Gulf Coast. This expanded footprint allows us to better support complex logistics and project cargo needs while offering EPCs and freight forwarders greater flexibility. By delivering cargo directly into a Foreign-Trade Zone, Bennett helps customers defer upfront tariff costs and better align import timing with project schedules.”Bennett Motor Express, LLC has the added benefit of partnering with sister company Bennett International Transport, LLC (BIT), to enable the delivery of a fully integrated Foreign-Trade Zone logistics solution package from start to finish. BIT's involvement allows each of its affiliated carrier groups to manage the entire customs process, from initial pickup through final closeout, completely in-house.With more than 50 years of industry experience, this added capability further strengthens each Bennett related carrier's ability to deliver efficient supply-chain solutions and high-quality specialized transportation, logistics, heavy haul and heavy lift services across a wide range of industries, including petrochemical, refining and power generation.This FTZ investment underscores each Bennett carrier's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers, while reinforcing its position as a leading logistics provider in the Gulf Coast market.

