BOSS Expands with New Texas and Florida Locations

BOSS Crane & Rigging’s Grove GMK7550 lifting 26,000 lb. air conditioning unit at a Midland, Texas Costco location.

New locations & fleet additions enhance crane services in southeastern USA

As we enter the second half of 2025, we are confident in our position to deliver exceptional crane and rigging services to our clients across the southeast.” — Thomas Baldree, Executive Vice President of BOSS Crane & Rigging

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bennett On-Site Services, LLC, operating as BOSS Crane & Rigging and as trusted affiliates of the Bennett Family of Companies, proudly announce the expansion of their geographic footprint, service areas and capabilities with the opening of two new locations in Orlando, Florida and Midland, Texas.BOSS’ new Florida location is a leased property located at 9591 Recycle Center Road in Orlando, Florida. This site includes a 2.5-acre yard and strengthens BOSS’ presence by enabling our team to better serve our clients and execute complex projects throughout the region. In addition to the yard, the BOSS team also operates out of a nearby rented office facility.Furthermore, BOSS is expanding its Texas reach with the opening of a new location at 8801 West County Road 127 in Midland, Texas. This 7-acre facility establishes a strong operational hub in West Texas, further enhancing BOSS’ capabilities and accessibility across key markets.Thomas Baldree, Executive Vice President of BOSS Crane & Rigging, states, “As we enter the second half of 2025, we are confident in our position to deliver exceptional crane and rigging services to our clients across the southeast with lifting capacity from 8 to 900-ton cranes.“Baldree adds, “We’re also excited to welcome Bogdan Gaita to the BOSS team as the leader of our newly launched division: BOSS Projects. This group is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for the energy, advanced technology, and space industries. Notably, BOSS Projects will play a key role in supporting the deployment of small modular reactors (SMRs) across the United States.Our commitment to safety, service, and core values remains steadfast. By investing in our people, we’re not only driving success for our clients but also reinforcing BOSS Crane & Rigging’s position as a national leader in crane rental and project management.”Both new locations are now fully operational and equipped to deliver the exceptional crane rental services BOSS Crane & Rigging strives for, while prioritizing safety, reliability and excellence in every project.In support of this growth, BOSS has also expanded its fleet with the addition of eight new all-terrain cranes, ranging in capacity from 50 to 900 tons, since the start of 2025. This strategic fleet expansion reinforces BOSS’s commitment to better serve existing customers and meet the demands of new markets.About BOSS Crane & Rigging and BOSS Heavy Haul, LLCBennett On-Site Services, LLC, operating as BOSS Crane & Rigging, based in Longview, TX, is an affiliate of the Bennett Family of Companies and is family-owned and operated. With safety as the top priority, BOSS leverages its knowledge and assets to deliver exceptional quality, value, and customer satisfaction to clients. BOSS excels in providing comprehensive turnkey solutions, encompassing not only expert crane and rigging services but also trucking and heavy haul services through BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC. Based near Houston, TX, BOSS Heavy Haul, LLC, has over 50 years of experience in the transportation business. For more information, visit www.bosscrane.com About Bennett Family of CompaniesMcDonough, GA-based Bennett Family of Companies are woman-owned, Women’s Enterprise Business Council (WBENC)-certified, diversified transportation and logistics companies. Through its 14 affiliated operating companies, the Bennett Family of Companies delivers integrated transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. For more information, visit www.bennettig.com

