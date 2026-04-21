Earth Day Tips to Help Keep Clothing and Textiles from Taking Over Landfills

Just Between Friends event in Philadelphia. These events help keep millions of items out of landfills. Tracy Panase is the CEO of Just Between Friends Franchise Systems, Inc.O Just Between Friends events like this one in Grand Rapids, Michigan help families "recycle by reselling"

Woman-owned franchise Just Between Friends helps families save money while keeping nearly 10 million pounds of clothing and plastic out of landfills each year.

At JBF we help families feel good about their choices. By purchasing gently used items, they can focus on sustainability as well as affordability, which is very important to many of them.” — Tracy Panase , CEO of Just Between Friends Franchise, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April is Earth Month which promotes environmental awareness and sustainability throughout the world. One issues that affects the environment is the amount of clothing, textiles and plastics that end up in landfills every day.STATS: The Environmental Protection Agency says as a country we throw away 10 million tons of clothing per year, and it usually ends up in landfills. The average family throws away 81 pounds of clothing per year.SAVING THE PLANET ONE CLOSET AT A TIME: Just Between Friends Franchise System, Inc. is the nation’s leading children’s resale event. They host more than 150 pop-up events twice a year across the country. Their goal is to ”help families save money, make money and save the planet.”At each JBF event, local franchise owners organize a pop-up event – typically in spring and fall. Families sell items their kids have outgrown. It is a safe and easy way to help the planet by “recycling through reselling.”Collectively these events make a big dent in the piles of clothing in landfills. JBF estimates that each event helps keep up to 21,000 pounds of clothing and 12,000 pounds of plastics out of local landfills. This happens twice a year and adds up to nearly 10 million pounds per year. It's a good example of how families can easily make sustainability part of their everyday life. The impact lasts beyond Earth Month – helping the environment all year.“At JBF we not only help families say yes to more for their families, we also help them feel good about their choices. By purchasing gently used items, they can focus on sustainability as well as affordability, which is very important to many families,” explains Tracy Panase, CEO of Just Between Friends Franchise, Inc.And more families do place a priority on sustainability in shopping. According to a recent study from McKinsey, nearly 80 percent of consumers say sustainability matters to them when shopping.JBF also focuses on helping families save and make extra money, which is a big benefit in this current economy.Make Money: Families sign up online and can sell new and gently used items their children have outgrown or never even used. They prep and price the items using JBF’s simple, online tagging system. They bring their items to the venue and JBF does the rest of the work. Sellers can earn up to 70% of the sale price.Save Money: Families can also shop and save up to 90 percent on many things they need for their families: clothing, shoes, toys, games, books, baby equipment, outdoor gear, furniture and much more.Community Contributions – JBF also gives back, with each event donating unsold items to local charities.STORY IDEAS:1. Sustainability Starts in Your Closet – Moms & dads are saving the planet one piece of clothing at a time. JBF is an easy and fun way for families to help the environment through “recycling by reselling.” We can connect you with families who focus on sustainability, and they can share their process with you.2. Five Kids’ Items You Should Never Buy New - JBF’s expert parents can share these top items with you.3. Turn Spring Cleaning Clutter into Cash – Tips to prep and price items to help make the most money when selling your items.We can help set up interviews in person or virtually with families who participate in JBF: the owners/franchisees, sellers and shoppers as well as Tracy Panase, the CEO of the entire company who is an expert in the resale industry. In addition, we have an extensive library of video and photos available.For more information or to set up an interview, contact Diane White, Diane@Diane WhitePR.com or 918-770-3905.About JBF: Just Between Friends is North America’s largest children's and maternity consignment sales event. With a mission to recycle children’s nearly new items, JBF has become a critical player in promoting sustainability and supporting local communities across the country. Founded in 1997, it has grown into a nationwide phenomenon, positively impacting local economies, families, and the environment.

Just Between Friends of Philadelphia (Oaks) Spring Event

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