California Family Files Federal Disability Complaints After 92-Year-Old Disabled Veteran Stranded by American Airlines

Dr. Stanley Majcher is a 92 year-old retired, disabled veteran.

California family files federal complaints after 92-year-old disabled veteran is stranded by American Airlines; calls for better treatment of senior travelers.

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A California family has filed federal disability-rights complaints with both the U.S. Department of Transportation and American Airlines under the Air Carrier Access Act, after 92-year-old Dr. Stanley Majcher, M.D., F.A.C.P. - a disabled Army veteran and former USC professor was prevented from making his connecting flight.Despite his documented need for wheelchair assistance and pre-arranged support, Dr. Majcher was unable to board his connection when American Airlines Flight 2688 (Raleigh → Charlotte) arrived, resulting in significant distress and travel disruption for both him and his family. The family was returning home to Los Angeles after attending Majcher's grandson's weekend wedding in North Carolina.His daughter, A. Marley Majcher, a Million Miler recovering from back surgery, called American’s Executive Platinum desk begging for help as flight crews refused to contact the connecting gate. Later, on the rebooked AA 1012 flight, American Airlines' staff removed her from the aircraft in front of passengers to “determine if she was fit to fly” after she asked a flight attendant for her name.Formal complaints have been filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation and American Airlines. The family hopes the case will spur industry-wide review of how airlines handle disabled and elderly travelers.For more information: Diane White | 918-770-3905 | Diane@dianewhitepr.com

